News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2020

Devon Gilfillian Releases His Debut Album 'Black Hole Rainbow'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Devon Gilfillian released his debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, and shared the official video for the leadoff track, "Unchained." The inspiring clip features Devon's younger brother, Ryan Gilfillian. At age 17, Ryan was in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. The video follows him as he goes about a typical day and captures Ryan's will to live and love fully, despite any setbacks. Directed by Clara Aranovich (K.Flay, Meg Myers), it was shot in the brothers' hometown of Morton, PA.

Devon Gilfillian explains, "This song is about becoming the best version of yourself no matter what obstacles get in your way. My brother is a prime example of that. He doesn't let anything hold him back from being his fullest self."

Available HERE, Black Hole Rainbow was produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War On Drugs), with additional album production from Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, HAIM). Billboard praised the top 15 AAA hit "Get Out And Get It" as "pure magic." Rolling Stone observed, "the guitar-slinging soul singer flips into his upper register and channels funk icons like Curtis Mayfield and Prince, with some Afrobeat polyrhythms thrown in for good measure."






