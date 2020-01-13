Halsey Releases "You Should Be Sad" From Her Upcoming Album 'Manic'









Fans who pre-order Manic in digital format will instantly receive "You Should Be Sad" plus "Suga's Interlude," which features SUGA from global superstars BTS, "Finally // beautiful stranger," "Graveyard," " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey shared her new single, "You Should Be Sad," and unveiled the accompanying video. The song is from her third studio album,Manic, which will be released next Friday, January 17, via Capitol Records. Award-winning director Colin Tilley (Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled) helmed the vibrant, kaleidoscopic video. Halsey will be the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" on January 25 - the first show of 2020. Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will be the host.Earlier this week, Halsey announced the North American leg of the Manic World Tour.Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (June 10), Forest Hills Stadium in New York (July 15), Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (July 24) and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 27). See below for itinerary. The supporting acts will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (June 2 - July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (July 12 - August 1).Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17, at 10:00 AM local time. Visit www.ManicWorldTour.com for more information. All tickets for the North American headline dates will include a CD copy of Manic.Fans who pre-order Manic in digital format will instantly receive "You Should Be Sad" plus "Suga's Interlude," which features SUGA from global superstars BTS, "Finally // beautiful stranger," "Graveyard," " Without Me " and "clementine." Exclusive album/merchandise bundles are now available at Halsey's online store.



