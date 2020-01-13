Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 13/01/2020

Deep C Divers New Single - "Forgiveness"

Deep C Divers New Single - "Forgiveness"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deep C Divers has released its new song "Forgiveness". It was released on January 10, 2020 and is sure to please fans of Deep C Divers and any type of rock music.

Melodically, the song can be best described as acoustic rock meets rock. The beginning of the song is piano-driven, and it takes approximately a minute until the first drum beat is heard. At that point, the instrumentation also includes violin, adding a unique sound to the song.

Streaming:
https://open.spotify.com/track/0YETEauEYuo6fgLIg7sdbL
Lyrically, it is notable that it the word 'forgiveness' is not prominent until the latter part of the song, at which point it is clear to the listener that the song is about forgiveness being a part of life.

The production does justice to this song, with the instrumentation and vocals blending in well. All four members of Deep C Divers seem to contribute greatly to the song, and it is tough to imagine it being as good with any element missing.

https://www.instagram.com/deep_c_divers/






