News
Tour Dates 13/01/2020

Monsta X Announce North American Tour

Monsta X Announce North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today K-pop sensation Monsta X announced their upcoming North American summer tour. Over the past four years Monsta X has attracted a massive international fan base with their array of hit singles and tours, including a sold out U.S. arena outing in 2019.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off June 2nd in Minneapolis and will visit arenas and theaters across the U.S. and Canada including Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale and more before culminating with a colossal show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.

MONSTA X 2020 North American Summer Tour
June 02 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
June 05 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
June 07 — Washington, DC — EagleBank Arena
June 10 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
June 12 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
June 14 — Toronto, ON — ScotiaBank Arena
June 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center
June 19 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Event Center
June 22 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena
June 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center
June 27 — Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
June 29 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
July 01 — Seattle, WA — accesso ShoWare Center
July 03 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 06 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
July 08 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre
July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

Monsta X has taken the U.S. by storm with a list of hits permeating the air waves including the fifth single, "Middle of the Night," from their upcoming album All About Luv which is set for a Valentine's Day release. All About Luv will be the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group. Additionally, "WHO DO U LOVE?" positioned them as "only the second K-Pop group ever to enter the Top 40 Airplay Chart." With a historic performance at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, they emerged as "the first male K-Pop group to perform at a major music festival in the United States," and stood out as the first K-pop group in history to hit the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival the same day. Additionally, they made their United States television debut on Good Morning America, followed by electric performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Kelly & Ryan, and became the "first K-pop group to perform on the Teen Choice Awards." Monsta X also charted on the Billboard Social 50 for over a year, remaining one of the biggest social media bands in the world.






