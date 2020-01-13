Monsta X Announce North American Tour





The highly anticipated tour kicks off June 2nd in Minneapolis and will visit arenas and theaters across the U.S. and Canada including Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale and more before culminating with a colossal show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.



MONSTA X 2020 North American Summer Tour

June 02 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

June 05 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

June 07 — Washington, DC — EagleBank Arena

June 10 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

June 12 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

June 14 — Toronto, ON — ScotiaBank Arena

June 16 — Chicago, IL — United Center

June 19 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Event Center

June 22 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite

June 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

June 27 — Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

June 29 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

July 01 — Seattle, WA — accesso ShoWare Center

July 03 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 06 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

July 08 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum



Monsta X has taken the U.S. by storm with a list of hits permeating the air waves including the fifth single, "Middle of the Night," from their upcoming album All About Luv which is set for a Valentine's Day release. All About Luv will be the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group. Additionally, "WHO DO U LOVE?" positioned them as "only the second K-Pop group ever to enter the Top 40 Airplay Chart." With a historic performance at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, they emerged as "the first male K-Pop group to perform at a major music festival in the United States," and stood out as the first K-pop group in history to hit the stage at iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today K-pop sensation Monsta X announced their upcoming North American summer tour. Over the past four years Monsta X has attracted a massive international fan base with their array of hit singles and tours, including a sold out U.S. arena outing in 2019.The highly anticipated tour kicks off June 2nd in Minneapolis and will visit arenas and theaters across the U.S. and Canada including Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale and more before culminating with a colossal show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.MONSTA X 2020 North American Summer TourJune 02 — Minneapolis, MN — The ArmoryJune 05 — Detroit, MI — Fox TheatreJune 07 — Washington, DC — EagleBank ArenaJune 10 — Newark, NJ — Prudential CenterJune 12 — Boston, MA — Agganis ArenaJune 14 — Toronto, ON — ScotiaBank ArenaJune 16 — Chicago, IL — United CenterJune 19 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Event CenterJune 22 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy ArenaJune 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T CenterJune 27 — Ft. Worth, TX — Dickies ArenaJune 29 — Denver, CO — Pepsi CenterJuly 01 — Seattle, WA — accesso ShoWare CenterJuly 03 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreJuly 06 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San JoseJuly 08 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal TheatreJuly 11 — Los Angeles, CA — The ForumMonsta X has taken the U.S. by storm with a list of hits permeating the air waves including the fifth single, "Middle of the Night," from their upcoming album All About Luv which is set for a Valentine's Day release. All About Luv will be the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group. Additionally, "WHO DO U LOVE?" positioned them as "only the second K-Pop group ever to enter the Top 40 Airplay Chart." With a historic performance at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, they emerged as "the first male K-Pop group to perform at a major music festival in the United States," and stood out as the first K-pop group in history to hit the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival the same day. Additionally, they made their United States television debut on Good Morning America, followed by electric performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Kelly & Ryan, and became the "first K-pop group to perform on the Teen Choice Awards." Monsta X also charted on the Billboard Social 50 for over a year, remaining one of the biggest social media bands in the world.



