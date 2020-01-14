Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 14/01/2020

Spirit Adrift's Debut LP, 'Chained To Oblivion', Reissued Via Prosthetic Records

Spirit Adrift's Debut LP, 'Chained To Oblivion', Reissued Via Prosthetic Records

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavy metal outfit, SPIRIT ADRIFT - led by guitarist, singer and songwriter, Nate Garrett - will be reissuing their debut, full length album, Chained to Oblivion on March 27, via Prosthetic Records. Originally released on August 12, 2016 the double LP was licensed to War Crime Recordings and has been long since been out of print. The reissue features brand new stunning gatefold artwork by Jesse Jacobi (Tomb Mold), which can be seen below.

There will be 500 copies pressed worldwide in two color variants:

2x300 A/B transparent blue with white splatter & C/D frostbite blue with black and white splatter.

2x200 A/B blue/orange cloudy swirl & C/D purple/white cloudy swirl

The band recently performed at Decibel Beer and Metal Fest in Southern California, and have a European run with Corrosion of Conformity coming up in April.

UPCOMING SPIRIT ADRIFT LIVE DATES:
w/ Corrosion of Conformity

25 April Dublin, IRE - Academy
26 April Belfast, IRE - Limelight 2
28 April Glasgow, UK - Garage
29 April Manchester, UK - Club Academy
01 May London, UK - Desertfest
03 May Berlin, GER - Desertfest
05 May Salzburg, AUT - Rockhouse Bar
06 May Munich, GER - Backstage Halle
07 May Milan, ITA - Legend
10 May Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 2
12 May Paris, FRA - Le Petit Bain
13 May Rouen, FRA - Le 106
15 May Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
16 May Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Yamaha NX Series Nylon-String Acoustic-Electric Guitars Feature Contemporary Body Styles That Will Appeal To Live Performers
Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Dream-Pop Artist Ilja Alexander Shares 'Someday' Single!
Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0327089 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0081760883331299 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how