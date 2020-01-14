Spirit Adrift's Debut LP, 'Chained To Oblivion', Reissued Via Prosthetic Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Heavy metal outfit, SPIRIT ADRIFT - led by guitarist, singer and songwriter, Nate Garrett - will be reissuing their debut, full length album, Chained to Oblivion on March 27, via Prosthetic Records. Originally released on August 12, 2016 the double LP was licensed to War Crime Recordings and has been long since been out of print. The reissue features brand new stunning gatefold artwork by Jesse
Jacobi (Tomb Mold), which can be seen below.
There will be 500 copies pressed worldwide in two color variants:
2x300 A/B transparent blue with white splatter & C/D frostbite blue with black and white splatter.
2x200 A/B blue/orange cloudy swirl & C/D purple/white cloudy swirl
The band recently performed at Decibel Beer and Metal Fest in Southern California, and have a European run with Corrosion of Conformity coming up in April.
UPCOMING SPIRIT ADRIFT LIVE DATES:
w/ Corrosion of Conformity
25 April Dublin, IRE - Academy
26 April Belfast, IRE - Limelight
28 April Glasgow, UK - Garage
29 April Manchester, UK - Club Academy
01 May London, UK - Desertfest
03 May Berlin, GER - Desertfest
05 May Salzburg, AUT - Rockhouse Bar
06 May Munich, GER - Backstage Halle
07 May Milan, ITA - Legend
10 May Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 2
12 May Paris, FRA - Le Petit Bain
13 May Rouen, FRA - Le 106
15 May Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
16 May Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
