Spirit Adrift's Debut LP, 'Chained To Oblivion', Reissued Via Prosthetic Records

16 May Birmingham, UK - O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heavy metal outfit, SPIRIT ADRIFT - led by guitarist, singer and songwriter, Nate Garrett - will be reissuing their debut, full length album, Chained to Oblivion on March 27, via Prosthetic Records. Originally released on August 12, 2016 the double LP was licensed to War Crime Recordings and has been long since been out of print. The reissue features brand new stunning gatefold artwork by Jesse Jacobi (Tomb Mold), which can be seen below.There will be 500 copies pressed worldwide in two color variants:2x300 A/B transparent blue with white splatter & C/D frostbite blue with black and white splatter.2x200 A/B blue/orange cloudy swirl & C/D purple/white cloudy swirlThe band recently performed at Decibel Beer and Metal Fest in Southern California, and have a European run with Corrosion of Conformity coming up in April.UPCOMING SPIRIT ADRIFT LIVE DATES:w/ Corrosion of Conformity25 April Dublin, IRE - Academy26 April Belfast, IRE - Limelight 28 April Glasgow, UK - Garage29 April Manchester, UK - Club Academy01 May London, UK - Desertfest03 May Berlin, GER - Desertfest05 May Salzburg, AUT - Rockhouse Bar06 May Munich, GER - Backstage Halle07 May Milan, ITA - Legend10 May Barcelona, SPA - Razzmatazz 212 May Paris, FRA - Le Petit Bain13 May Rouen, FRA - Le 10615 May Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms16 May Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute



