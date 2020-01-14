Todd Phillips' "Joker," The Most Oscar-Nominated Film Of The Year, To Be Re-Released In Theaters Nationwide Beginning January 17, Offering Audiences Another Opportunity To Experience The Bold, Acclaimed Film On The Big Screen





Lauded by critics as a film that will stand the test of time, "Joker" sits on many coveted Top 10 lists, including AFI. The film's other accolades to date include Variety's Creative Impact in Directing Award for Phillips; the Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman's Award for Phoenix; the Camerimage Audience Award and its Golden Frog for cinematographer Lawrence Sher; two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations; a Producers Guild Award nod; and multiple guild nominations.



Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, "With the continued interest in 'Joker' as a result of its recognition during this exciting awards season, we wanted to give audiences the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or again."



"Joker" took in over $1 billion worldwide in its initial run to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.



About "Joker"

Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck seeks connection. Yet, as he trods the sooted Gotham City streets and rides the graffitied mass transit rails of a hostile town teeming with division and dissatisfaction, Arthur wears two masks. One, he paints on for his day job as a clown. The other he can never remove; it's the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel he's a part of the world around him, and not the misunderstood man whom life is repeatedly beating down. Fatherless, Arthur has a fragile mother, arguably his best friend, who nicknamed him Happy, a moniker that's fostered in Arthur a smile that hides the heartache beneath. But, when bullied by teens on the streets, taunted by suits on the subway, or simply teased by his fellow clowns at work, this social outlier only becomes even more out of sync with everyone around him.



Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, "Joker" is the filmmaker's original vision of the infamous DC villain, an origin story infused with, but distinctly outside, the character's more traditional mythologies. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by



Four-time Oscar nominee



Oscar nominee Phillips ("Joker," "Borat," "



Behind the scenes, Phillips was joined by Oscar-nominated director of photography Lawrence Sher ("Joker," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "



Warner Bros. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Bros. Pictures, Village Roadshow Pictures and BRON Creative's "Joker" will return to more than 750 cinemas across North America beginning Friday, January 17. The film has garnered numerous awards and award nominations across all categories, among them: 11 Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominations—including Best Picture—more than any other film; two Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards wins, for star Joaquin Phoenix's remarkable performance and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir's haunting score; and the Golden Lion, the top honor at the Venice Film Festival.Lauded by critics as a film that will stand the test of time, "Joker" sits on many coveted Top 10 lists, including AFI. The film's other accolades to date include Variety's Creative Impact in Directing Award for Phillips; the Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman's Award for Phoenix; the Camerimage Audience Award and its Golden Frog for cinematographer Lawrence Sher; two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations; a Producers Guild Award nod; and multiple guild nominations.Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, "With the continued interest in 'Joker' as a result of its recognition during this exciting awards season, we wanted to give audiences the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or again.""Joker" took in over $1 billion worldwide in its initial run to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.About "Joker"Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck seeks connection. Yet, as he trods the sooted Gotham City streets and rides the graffitied mass transit rails of a hostile town teeming with division and dissatisfaction, Arthur wears two masks. One, he paints on for his day job as a clown. The other he can never remove; it's the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel he's a part of the world around him, and not the misunderstood man whom life is repeatedly beating down. Fatherless, Arthur has a fragile mother, arguably his best friend, who nicknamed him Happy, a moniker that's fostered in Arthur a smile that hides the heartache beneath. But, when bullied by teens on the streets, taunted by suits on the subway, or simply teased by his fellow clowns at work, this social outlier only becomes even more out of sync with everyone around him.Directed, co-written and produced by Todd Phillips, "Joker" is the filmmaker's original vision of the infamous DC villain, an origin story infused with, but distinctly outside, the character's more traditional mythologies. Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. Longing for any light to shine on him, he tries his hand as a stand-up comic, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty, allegorical character study.Four-time Oscar nominee Phoenix ("Joker," "The Master," "Walk the Line," " Gladiator ") stars in the titular role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro ("Raging Bull," "The Godfather: Part II"). The film also stars Zazie Beetz (TV's "Atlanta," " Deadpool 2 "), Frances Conroy (TV's "American Horror Story," Hulu's "Castle Rock"), Brett Cullen ("42," Netflix's " Narcos "), Glenn Fleshler (TV's "Billions," "Barry"), Bill Camp ("Red Sparrow," "Molly's Game"), Shea Whigham ("First Man," "Kong: Skull Island"), Marc Maron (TV's "Maron," "GLOW"), Douglas Hodge ("Red Sparrow," TV's "Penny Dreadful"), Josh Pais ("Motherless Brooklyn," "Going in Style") and Leigh Gill (HBO's "Game of Thrones").Oscar nominee Phillips ("Joker," "Borat," " The Hangover " trilogy) directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-nominated writer Scott Silver ("Joker," " The Fighter "), based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper ("Joker," "A Star Is Born," "American Sniper") under their Joint Effort banner, and Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff ("Joker," "The Irishman," "The Wolf of Wall Street"). It was executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.Behind the scenes, Phillips was joined by Oscar-nominated director of photography Lawrence Sher ("Joker," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," " The Hangover " trilogy), production designer Mark Friedberg ("If Beale Street Could Talk," "Selma"), Oscar-nominated editor Jeff Groth ("Joker," "War Dogs," "The Hangover Part III"), and Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges ("Joker," "Phantom Thread," "The Artist"). The music is by Oscar-nominated composer Hildur Guðnadóttir ("Joker," HBO's "Chernobyl").Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, in Association with BRON Creative, a Joint Effort Production, a Film by Todd Phillips, "Joker." It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. This film has been rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.



