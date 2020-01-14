Kate Sweetsur Joins Downtown Music Publishing As Head Of Creative, UK





Downtown New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Downtown Music Publishing, the preferred music publishing partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs, and emerging artists at the forefront of pop culture, today announced that accomplished music executive Kate Sweetsur has joined the company to lead creative development in the United Kingdom. As its Head of Creative, U.K, she will be responsible for bolstering creative support and developing opportunities for Downtown's global roster and copyrights — as well as overseeing the scouting and signing of new artists, songwriters, and producers in the region. Sweetsur, who will continue to be based in London, will report to Downtown Music Publishing's Global Head of Creative, Andrew Gould."I am so inspired by Downtown Music Publishing's unique vision and am very excited to join the company. Justin Kalifowitz, Andrew Gould, and the entire team are building a truly global publishing company with a boutique feel that provides songwriters with a real partnership," said Sweetsur.With more than 20 years of experience in the music publishing industry, Sweetsur has a track record of building strong creative teams and writer development programs. Over the course of her career, she has worked with acclaimed artists and songwriters including Steve Mac, Fraser T Smith, Labrinth, Steve Robson, Joy Crookes, Sam Dixon, Jimmy Hogarth, Dan Wilson, Phil Cook, Hannah Yadi, and Wayne Hector. Most recently, Sweetsur served as the Senior Vice President of A&R/Creative at Big Deal Music, where she was hired to establish the U.S.-based music publisher's presence in the U.K. Previously, Sweetsur held executive A&R positions at BMG Rights Management, Chrysalis Music, Edel, and Notting Hill Music."Kate is a passionate tastemaker, seasoned leader, and a highly respected creative executive. Having had the pleasure of working closely together in the past, I can say with confidence that she is an extraordinary music publisher. We are all thrilled to have Kate on our team," said Andrew Gould.In the past year, Downtown Music Publishing inked several key signings including rising stars Yola, Hamzaa, Tion Wayne, Emily King, Evie Irie, and The War and Treaty. Downtown client Ryan Tedder, co-writer and co-producer of the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," received the NMPA Icon Award in addition to being named Variety's Songwriter of the Year. Variety also named Downtown clients Jimmy Napes and Anthony Rossomando to their "Hitmakers" list for "Dancing With a Stranger" and "Shallow," respectively. Downtown clients contributed to projects up for 28 awards in 21 different categories at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.About Downtown Music PublishingDowntown Music Publishing operates in service of extraordinary songs, representing nearly 100 years of popular music. Downtown is the preferred music publishing partner for some of the world's most beloved songwriters, storied music catalogs, and emerging artists at the forefront of pop culture, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Booker T. Jones, George Gershwin, Miles Davis, Mötley Crüe, Mos Def, Tori Amos, Erroll Garner, Hans Zimmer, John Prine, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Jimmy Napes, Cautious Clay, Stella Donnelly, and The War and Treaty, among others. Downtown Music Publishing is owned and operated by Downtown Music Holdings, led by CEO Justin Kalifowitz. More information is available at dmpgroup.com.



