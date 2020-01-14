Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 14/01/2020

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Joins Forces With Streetwear Brand DRO

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Joins Forces With Streetwear Brand DRO

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / DRO) Hip-Hop and entertainment mogul Waka Flocka Flame has entered into an ownership agreement with Los Angeles lifestyle brand DRO to grow the brand's offline/online presence including the alignment of future industry business partnerships with the brand.

DRO® is a streetwear brand who designs bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists and dimes. Their brand aesthetics are influenced by hip-hop and street culture which compliment Waka Flocka's music style and personal brand.

"I truly believe in this company, the team, and expertise behind DRO® and together we are going to make this the next biggest lifestyle brand in the world" - Waka Flocka

DRO multi-faceted product strategy spans across apparel goods (DROLIFE), and technology products (DRO TECH). DRO® selected retail partner can expect monthly apparel offerings with new hip hop artist collaborations. Loyal customers will enjoy new interactive and immersive brand experiences that leverage the latest web and mobile technologies.

This new Artist Creative Framework provides a platform for ongoing creative delivery across many lifestyle and entertainment collaborative products. The first collection is set to become available sometime in March 2020. Customers can access these exclusive items online at drolife.com and/or wakaflocka.com. US major retailers to be announced later this month.






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
J Balvin Shares His First New Music Of 2020 With Today's Single & Video Release Of "Morado" ("Purple")
Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On Youtube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video
Chad Brownlee Releases Deluxe Album, Back In The Game, Out Now
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Brandon Lay's "For My Money" Available Now
Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Selena Gomez Releases Her Highly Anticipated Album "Rare"
Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"
Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
The Lone Bellow Releases New Song 'Good Times'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0310359 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0064449310302734 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how