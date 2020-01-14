KPOP Powerhouse Women, (G)I-DLE, 2019 Acclaim And More To Come, The Year In Review





Since their debut in late 2018 with their uber successful song and video "LATATA", this group of young and brilliant young women have released multiple songs and videos, had a successful TV run on Mnet's QUEENDOM and participation in many other projects.



The year 2020 has (G)I-DLE poised for even bigger recognition. They recently received an Award for Best Performance at the annual Golden Disc Awards and The World K-POP Rookie award from the GAON Chart



The year began with (G)I-DLE releasing their album I made in February of 2019 which featured their hit single "



As their songs and videos grew, so did their fandom, #Neverland who have supported these fierce, independent and talented women, Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon,

Yuqi, and Shuhua as they navigate their songs and showcase their unique and individual musical abilities.



They creatively showcased their growth as (G)I-DLE was one of the most popular bands on Mnet's Queendom, an American Idol type show with a reality TV format that showed the development of a few different bands competing for the win. As they went up against more established KPOP artists known mostly in Korea, (G)I-DLE became the center of every episode and was the hands down, fan favorite every week.



On the finale of the show, and to the delight of fans worldwide, (G)I-DLE released their powerful song and video "LION" which received immediate critical acclaim and trended on Twitter for the first three days after release. To date, the video has been streamed almost 35 million times and although not part of a full album, the song spent 4 weeks on the Billboard World



Billboard, wrote: "Though not part of an official album by the group,...LION is one of the most visceral tracks of the year. Every part of this anthem is brimming with untamed, frenetic, self-assured power that's channeled into its booming rhythms, more appropriate for a battlefield than a stage. As the young lionesses of (G)I-dle reshape the terrain by 'dancing to the lion's wild beat' and walk through the carcasses of their naysayers to 'take their crowns', their message is loud and clear: take your best shot. They're ready."



