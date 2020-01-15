The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees





The names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 Inductees have been released. They are:

Performer Category:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T.Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. Performances and special guests will be announced later.



The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on Rock & Roll.



Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. The original 16 nominees that were considered for induction were selected by a nominating committee in



Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.



The Inductees were announced today on SiriusXM's Volume channel and the Rock Hall's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame



Tickets go on sale to the public on February 27th (Members February 25th) at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.



Become a Rock Hall donor or member by January 31, 2020 to be eligible for exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Rock Hall donors can access tickets now and members get access to a limited ticket pre-sale, starting February 25th. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.



The Ceremony is preceded by Induction Week, which includes a special dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, a red-carpet experience, Celebration Day with fireworks at the Museum, and other events and activities at the Museum and around town!



Klipsch Audio, a leading global speaker and headphone manufacturer, is a strategic partner and presenting sponsor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, its Induction Ceremony events and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Main Stage. Klipsch's renowned products deliver the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience throughout the iconic museum.



Follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall) and join the conversation at #RockHall2020.



***INDUCTEE BIOS***

Depeche Mode

Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/depeche-mode

The Doobie Brothers

Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/doobie-brothers

Whitney Houston

Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/whitney-houston

Nine Inch Nails

Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/nine-inch-nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/notorious-big

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do.



About Klipsch Audio

In 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs - Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application - including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Klipsch Audio to Broadcast Live for First Time on HBO May 2ndThe names of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 Inductees have been released. They are:Performer Category:Depeche ModeThe Doobie BrothersWhitney HoustonNine Inch NailsThe Notorious B.I.G.T.RexAhmet Ertegun Award:The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. Performances and special guests will be announced later.The Ahmet Ertegun Award honors songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on Rock & Roll.Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. The original 16 nominees that were considered for induction were selected by a nominating committee in September 2019.Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T.Rex.The Inductees were announced today on SiriusXM's Volume channel and the Rock Hall's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube page. SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio will also broadcast the Ceremony on May 2nd with exclusive interviews.Tickets go on sale to the public on February 27th (Members February 25th) at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.Become a Rock Hall donor or member by January 31, 2020 to be eligible for exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Rock Hall donors can access tickets now and members get access to a limited ticket pre-sale, starting February 25th. Visit rockhall.com/support to learn more.The Ceremony is preceded by Induction Week, which includes a special dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, a red-carpet experience, Celebration Day with fireworks at the Museum, and other events and activities at the Museum and around town!Klipsch Audio, a leading global speaker and headphone manufacturer, is a strategic partner and presenting sponsor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, its Induction Ceremony events and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Main Stage. Klipsch's renowned products deliver the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience throughout the iconic museum.Follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall) and join the conversation at #RockHall2020.***INDUCTEE BIOS***Depeche ModeFull bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/depeche-modeThe Doobie BrothersFull bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/doobie-brothersWhitney HoustonFull bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/whitney-houstonNine Inch NailsFull bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/nine-inch-nailsThe Notorious B.I.G.Full bio, selected discography, and more: https://www.rockhall.com/notorious-bigAbout the Rock & Roll Hall of FameRock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online - Visit rockhall.com or Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter and Instagram (@rockhall). Long Live Rock!About Klipsch AudioIn 1946 Paul W. Klipsch, inventor, acoustics pioneer and maverick, founded Klipsch Audio with the sole purpose of bringing the power, detail and emotion of the live music experience into his living room. Through the use of highly efficient speaker designs, handcrafted cabinetry and a thirst for real engineering breakthroughs - Klipsch, the great American loudspeaker company, was born in Hope, AR. Today, our diverse range of quality audio products includes speakers and headphones for almost any consumer and professional application - including cinema, whole-house, wireless, home theater and portable offerings. Honoring our founder's legacy, Klipsch continues to be the legendary high-performance brand of choice for audiophiles and aficionados around the world. We are the Keepers of the Sound®.



