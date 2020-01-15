Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 15/01/2020

Hip-Hop Artist Bekim! Shares Must Hear Catchy Single "Is This Love"

Hip-Hop Artist Bekim! Shares Must Hear Catchy Single "Is This Love"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Presenting new single, 'Is This Love' by Bekim! (@bekimmusic)
Bekim!, singer songwriter. Based in Germany, just released his new single Is This Love available on Spotify and Itunes.

Being asked about this new project, Bekim! says: "I have produced a brand new Country-Pop ballad in a nice three-four time signature. After writing this song we produced it in Music City Nashville, Tennessee with the help of a very talented female singer.

The song is about longing for someone who doesn't really return the love. So you keep on hoping and waiting. I captured this feeling in my upcoming new song 'Is This Love'. The single will be released on January 3, 2019 and be available on all streaming platforms, such as Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Music, YouTube Music, Deezer etc."
Very nice and timeless song.






