Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 15/01/2020

Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour

Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donovan Woods, a multi-award-winning artist and songwriter, announces his 2020 US headline tour, which kicks off on Fri., May 1st in Detroit, MI, and includes stops in New York City, Nashville, Washington DC, Atlanta and more.

Each night will include a full-band set from Donovan and "The Opposition," featuring songs both familiar and new often heard by more than 900k monthly listeners accumulating more than 130 million streams across platforms.

GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna recently sat down with Woods' to discuss his new single "While All The While," a song co-written by the two friends. Watch here: hyperurl.co/Donovan-Lori

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Wed., Jan. 15 at 10 AM local time, and all tickets will go on sale on Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit donovanwoods.net/tour.

DONOVAN WOODS AND THE OPPOSITION ON TOUR:
Fri., Feb. 7 | The Livery Theatre | Goodrich, ON, Canada^
Sat., Feb. 8 | Royal City Mission | Guelph, ON, Canada^ [SOLD OUT]
Fri., Mar. 6 | Coronation Hall | Omemee, ON, Canada^
Sat., Mar. 7 | Evening Community Hall | Creemore, ON, Canada^* [EVENING SHOW SOLD OUT]
Sun., Mar. 8 | Warehouse Concert Hall | Saint Catharines, ON, Canada^
Fri., May 1 | Underground @ DIME | Detroit, MI
Tues., May 5 | Globe Hall | Denver, CO
Wed., May 6 | Slowdown | Omaha, NE
Fri., May 8 | Turf Club | Saint Paul, MN
Sat., May 9 | Vaudeville Mews | Des Moines, IA
Sun., May 10 | SPACE | Evanston, IL
Tues., May 12 | Mercy Lounge | Nashville, TN
Wed., May 13 | Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GA
Fri., May 15 | Songbyrd | Washington DC
Sat., May 16 | ONCE Ballroom | Boston, MA
Tues., May 18 | Rough Trade | Brooklyn, NY
Wed., May 19 | World Cafe Live | Philadelphia PA
^ Solo performance
*Two shows this evening






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Dream-Pop Artist Ilja Alexander Shares 'Someday' Single!
Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week
The Lone Bellow Releases New Song 'Good Times'
New Music From Valgeir Sigurdsson: 'The County' Ost Out Now
Game Zero Releases 'We Are Right' Music Video
Brandy Clark To Release New Album On March 6, 2020
Introducing Darren DPaul Wise - Music Director For The Drew Pearson Live Television
Canadian Hillbillies As The Structure Fails Release Metalcore Music Video For "The Surface"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0330551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0078468322753906 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how