Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour





Each night will include a full-band set from Donovan and "The Opposition," featuring songs both familiar and new often heard by more than 900k monthly listeners accumulating more than 130 million streams across platforms.



GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna recently sat down with Woods' to discuss his new single "While All The While," a song co-written by the two friends. Watch here: hyperurl.co/Donovan-Lori



Pre-sale for the tour begins on Wed., Jan. 15 at 10 AM local time, and all tickets will go on sale on Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit donovanwoods.net/tour.



DONOVAN WOODS AND THE OPPOSITION ON TOUR:

Fri., Feb. 7 | The Livery Theatre | Goodrich, ON, Canada^

Sat., Feb. 8 | Royal City Mission | Guelph, ON, Canada^ [SOLD OUT]

Fri., Mar. 6 | Coronation Hall | Omemee, ON, Canada^

Sat., Mar. 7 | Evening Community Hall | Creemore, ON, Canada^* [EVENING SHOW SOLD OUT]

Sun., Mar. 8 | Warehouse Concert Hall | Saint Catharines, ON, Canada^

Fri., May 1 | Underground @ DIME | Detroit, MI

Tues., May 5 |

Wed., May 6 | Slowdown | Omaha, NE

Fri., May 8 | Turf Club | Saint Paul, MN

Sat., May 9 | Vaudeville Mews | Des Moines, IA

Sun., May 10 | SPACE | Evanston, IL

Tues., May 12 | Mercy Lounge | Nashville, TN

Wed., May 13 | Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GA

Fri., May 15 | Songbyrd | Washington DC

Sat., May 16 | ONCE Ballroom | Boston, MA

Tues., May 18 | Rough Trade | Brooklyn, NY

Wed., May 19 | World Cafe Live | Philadelphia PA

^ Solo performance

*Two shows this evening New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donovan Woods, a multi-award-winning artist and songwriter, announces his 2020 US headline tour, which kicks off on Fri., May 1st in Detroit, MI, and includes stops in New York City, Nashville, Washington DC, Atlanta and more.Each night will include a full-band set from Donovan and "The Opposition," featuring songs both familiar and new often heard by more than 900k monthly listeners accumulating more than 130 million streams across platforms.GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Lori McKenna recently sat down with Woods' to discuss his new single "While All The While," a song co-written by the two friends. Watch here: hyperurl.co/Donovan-LoriPre-sale for the tour begins on Wed., Jan. 15 at 10 AM local time, and all tickets will go on sale on Fri., Jan. 17 at 10 AM local time. For more information, visit donovanwoods.net/tour.DONOVAN WOODS AND THE OPPOSITION ON TOUR:Fri., Feb. 7 | The Livery Theatre | Goodrich, ON, Canada^Sat., Feb. 8 | Royal City Mission | Guelph, ON, Canada^ [SOLD OUT]Fri., Mar. 6 | Coronation Hall | Omemee, ON, Canada^Sat., Mar. 7 | Evening Community Hall | Creemore, ON, Canada^* [EVENING SHOW SOLD OUT]Sun., Mar. 8 | Warehouse Concert Hall | Saint Catharines, ON, Canada^Fri., May 1 | Underground @ DIME | Detroit, MITues., May 5 | Globe Hall | Denver, COWed., May 6 | Slowdown | Omaha, NEFri., May 8 | Turf Club | Saint Paul, MNSat., May 9 | Vaudeville Mews | Des Moines, IASun., May 10 | SPACE | Evanston, ILTues., May 12 | Mercy Lounge | Nashville, TNWed., May 13 | Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GAFri., May 15 | Songbyrd | Washington DCSat., May 16 | ONCE Ballroom | Boston, MATues., May 18 | Rough Trade | Brooklyn, NYWed., May 19 | World Cafe Live | Philadelphia PA^ Solo performance*Two shows this evening



