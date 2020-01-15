BBC Future Sounds Artist Hyphen Shares New Single 'Stand Back'





Using his music as a platform to maintain a conversation on mental health, Aadarsh Gautam, Aka. Hyphen, frequently finds solace in songwriting and is not afraid to address and share his personal aperture.



Speaking more on the track, Hyphen explains: "I've talked a lot about mental health in my music, and that always tends to focus on the bad parts (being depressed, anxious etc.) but I wanted to do something which is about feeling good about yourself, looking in the mirror and feeling like you're doing alright. The world is terrible place in so many ways - I love how some songs can put you in a good mood regardless of that. I wanted to try make song that had that impact."



In just six months he's gathered quite the collection of accolades. His single 'We're OK', written during a dark time in Hyphen's life when he was struggling with his mental health, was picked up by London Evening Standard and received national radio play on BBC Asian Network who tipped Hyphen as 'The

Hyphen has made a name for himself on the live music scene, with his energetic, jazz infused performances. Uniquely in the world of rap, Hyphen performs alongside a 6-piece live Jazz band.



Using his music to spread a positive impact, he has single handedly raided over £6.5k for New Horizons a charity that works to alleviate homelessness in London. He also performed for Sanctus, a mental health charity, to raise awareness for depression in young men - given how close an issue it is to his heart.



Having just been named BBC Asian Networks Sound of 2020,



'Stand Back' is set to release January 31st on all streaming platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having been named one of BBC Asian Networks Sounds of 2020, and a brilliant year playing shows including BBC Introducing Live and Reading & Leeds Festivals, alternative Hip-Hop artist Hyphen returns with arguably his best track to date, the brilliant 'Stand Back'​.Using his music as a platform to maintain a conversation on mental health, Aadarsh Gautam, Aka. Hyphen, frequently finds solace in songwriting and is not afraid to address and share his personal aperture.Speaking more on the track, Hyphen explains: "I've talked a lot about mental health in my music, and that always tends to focus on the bad parts (being depressed, anxious etc.) but I wanted to do something which is about feeling good about yourself, looking in the mirror and feeling like you're doing alright. The world is terrible place in so many ways - I love how some songs can put you in a good mood regardless of that. I wanted to try make song that had that impact."In just six months he's gathered quite the collection of accolades. His single 'We're OK', written during a dark time in Hyphen's life when he was struggling with his mental health, was picked up by London Evening Standard and received national radio play on BBC Asian Network who tipped Hyphen as 'The Future of British Asian Hip-Hop'. Hyphen also appeared on Metro's Mental Health podcast Mentally Yours, to share his battle with mental health and how music helped shape his future. Follow up single's ​Ice Cold and Feels Right also ​saw national radio play from BBC 6 Music, with legendary radio presenter To​m Robinson saying, 'You've got a great career ahead of you'. Further afield, all three tracks have gained momentum at ​BBC Introducing​, which led to ​Hyphen ​playing the ​BBC Introducing stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals​, and ​BBC Introducing Live.Hyphen has made a name for himself on the live music scene, with his energetic, jazz infused performances. Uniquely in the world of rap, Hyphen performs alongside a 6-piece live Jazz band.Using his music to spread a positive impact, he has single handedly raided over £6.5k for New Horizons a charity that works to alleviate homelessness in London. He also performed for Sanctus, a mental health charity, to raise awareness for depression in young men - given how close an issue it is to his heart.Having just been named BBC Asian Networks Sound of 2020, Bobby Friction, BBC Asian Network DJ says: "I'm so excited about Future Sounds 2020 on the Asian Network. What we can definitely see this year is the emergence of a whole new generation of multi-genre, multi-talented artists who've literally got the world in their hands. All the artists represent a new musical vibe coming out of the UK in 2020. More importantly than that, so many of them are operating in a brown musical space, which is always a bonus for us fans of Desi music worldwide."'Stand Back' is set to release January 31st on all streaming platforms.



