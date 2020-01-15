The LACS' New Album, "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Drops January 31, 2020





Included on "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" are the such defining songs like the raucous title track, "Kickin' Up Mud," "Country Road," an ode to home and family and The LACS' rowdy signature song, "Keep It Redneck." This essential playlist also includes "Jack In My Coke," featuring platinum-selling superstars, Montgomery Gentry.



More than a decade after their first release, The LACS continue to sell out shows from coast to coast. The duo have been recognized by such major media outlets as Rolling Stone, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. They also continue to lead the charge in the country rap genre with over 1 Billion Streams, five Billboard charting albums, and over 100 Million YouTube views.



"Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Track List:

1. Kickin' Up Mud

2. Country Road

3. 190 Proof

4. Country Boy Fresh

5. Keep it Redneck

6. Smokestack

7. Kick Dust f/Noah Gordon

8. Let Your Country Hang Out

9. All Weekend Long

10. God Bless A Country Girl

11. Make The

12. Jack In My Coke f/Montgomery Gentry



The LACS first received national attention with their Top 15 Billboard country album, "190 Proof," released in 2012, which remained on the chart for over 73 consecutive weeks. Since then, the duo, comprised of Brian King and Clay Sharpe, have sold millions of digital tracks, over 500,000 albums, collectively earned more than 100 million YouTube views and more than 1 billion streams. For more information on The LACS, visit www.thelacsmusic.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits," a 12-song compilation representing The LACS' most popular genre-blending hits and field party anthems, is scheduled for release January 31, 2020. "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" is dropping on the heels of the duo's first RIAA gold certified single for the title track "Kickin' Up Mud," released in 2010. Fans can pre-order the new album here.Included on "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" are the such defining songs like the raucous title track, "Kickin' Up Mud," "Country Road," an ode to home and family and The LACS' rowdy signature song, "Keep It Redneck." This essential playlist also includes "Jack In My Coke," featuring platinum-selling superstars, Montgomery Gentry.More than a decade after their first release, The LACS continue to sell out shows from coast to coast. The duo have been recognized by such major media outlets as Rolling Stone, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. They also continue to lead the charge in the country rap genre with over 1 Billion Streams, five Billboard charting albums, and over 100 Million YouTube views."Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Track List:1. Kickin' Up Mud2. Country Road3. 190 Proof4. Country Boy Fresh5. Keep it Redneck6. Smokestack7. Kick Dust f/Noah Gordon8. Let Your Country Hang Out9. All Weekend Long10. God Bless A Country Girl11. Make The Rooster Crow12. Jack In My Coke f/Montgomery GentryThe LACS first received national attention with their Top 15 Billboard country album, "190 Proof," released in 2012, which remained on the chart for over 73 consecutive weeks. Since then, the duo, comprised of Brian King and Clay Sharpe, have sold millions of digital tracks, over 500,000 albums, collectively earned more than 100 million YouTube views and more than 1 billion streams. For more information on The LACS, visit www.thelacsmusic.com.



