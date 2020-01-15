Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 15/01/2020

La Gusana Ciega A Key Figure In Mexico's Alternative Rock Scene Announces West Coast Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the most iconic and influential Mexican alternative rock bands of the 90's, La Gusana Ciega, announced their long-awaited return to the United States with their "Borregos En La Niebla" tour, which will visit selected cities throughout the West Coast. The tour will begin in Pacifica, CA on January 24th and will conclude in El Paso, TX on February 1st.

Led by Daniel Gutiérrez, one of the most distinguished voices of rock in Mexico, La Gusana Ciega is an established band with countless hits and unforgettable songs. The authors of Merlina, Tornasol, No Puedo Verte, Giroscopio, Califórnica, Tu Volverás, and many other great songs, recently released the video for their latest single Pasiflorine, with the collaboration of Madame Recamier. This song included in the group's latest album 'Borregos en La Niebla', is another great track that also addresses the issue of domestic violence. It has become the anthem of a campaign in association with Fundación Origen, to draw attention to the devastating reality that many women face with their partners.

With 8 studio albums, 3 more live and 2 compilations of greatest hits so far, La Gusana Ciega is considered one of the most prolific groups in the history of Mexico, with a collection of the many songs and stories that have traveled through the band's career of over more than 20 years - they are the perfect soundtrack to close your eyes and let yourself be carried away through never-ending worlds of love and heartbreak.

With their impeccable discography, their constant participation in the biggest festivals in Latin America, their concerts alongside stellar artists such as Oasis, The Cardigans, Smashing Pumpkins and Lenny Kravitz, among others, and their songs included in feature films, La Gusana Ciega is a trio formed by Daniel, Germán and Lu, nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2016 with their album "Monarca"; and who together form one of the most enriching proposals of alternative rock in Latin America with a constant evolving sound that remains relevant to both the newer generations and to those who have followed them from the very beginning.






