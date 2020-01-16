Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 16/01/2020

Pearl Jam Announce New 'Gigaton' Album + 2020 North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The teasing is over — Pearl Jam have officially announced their upcoming new album Gigaton along with a 2020 U.S. tour. The rockers' eleventh studio album will be out March 27 on the band's Monkeywrench Records and Republic Records.

Gigaton marks Pearl Jam's first studio release since their 2013 effort Lightning Bolt, which gave us hits like "Mind Your Manners" and "Sirens." The first single from the upcoming album, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," will be released sometime over the next few weeks. Pre-order the album and single here.

"Making this record was a long journey," guitarist Mike McCready explains of the album. "It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

In support of the new album, Pearl Jam will tour North America beginning in March in Canada, ahead of their European tour with Pixies, IDLES and White Reaper. See the new dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24.

Pearl Jam 2020 North American Tour Dates
March 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
March 24 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
April 02 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 04 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 06 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
April 11 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
April 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 19 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena






