Margo Price Releases New Song "Stone Me"

Stone me, stone me New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Margo Price has released "Stone Me," her first new song in over two years. She performed the song last night on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, capping a special episode of the show with a bold proclamation:Love me, hate meDesecrate meCall me a bitchthen call me babyYou don't know meYou don't own meYeah that's no wayTo stone meListen to "Stone Me," out now on Loma Vista Recordings: https://found.ee/MP_StoneMeWatch the Samantha Bee performance here, and Margo's interview with correspondent Sasheer Zamata here.Margo says, "After what feels like an eternity, I'm releasing a new song into the wild today. It's been hard to keep everything I've been working on for the last year to myself and I'm so excited to share it.""Stone Me" follows what was a busy 2019 for Margo. She started the year with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, toured with Chris Stapleton, performed at concert tributes to Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, and Dolly Parton - the latter of which aired on the NBC special Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry - and released her own cannabis strain via Willie's Reserve. In December, Esquire, Billboard, and Pitchfork all named Margo's last record, 2017's All American Made, one of the top albums of the decade, with Esquire observing that "Price cemented her status as this generation's Young or Nelson; a stark truth-teller of the finest degree.""Stone Me" CreditsWritten by Margo Price and Jeremy IveyVocals: Margo PriceAcoustic Guitar: Margo Price12-String Acoustic Guitar: Jeremy IveyPiano: Benmont TenchElectric Guitar: Matt SweeneyBass: Pino PalladinoDrums: James GadsonBackground Vocals: Margo Price, Ashley WilcoxsonPercussion: Sam Bacco"Stone Me" LyricsEverybody wants to live in a glass houseI'd rather stay home cause when I go outI wish I never didTake me back home, when I was a kidSobriety is a hell of a drugThey say you only fight with the people you loveI won't forget what it's like to be poorI could be there again baby that's for sureLove me, hate meDesecrate meCall me a bitchthen call me babyYou don't know meYou don't own meYeah that's no wayTo stone meYou can pick a side but both are wrongYou can fight the good fight but you're on your ownI used to feel loved but now I feel usedI almost went broke just from paying duesThrough the mud and rain you can drag my nameYou can say I've spent my life in vainBut I won't be ashamed of what I amFor your judgement day I don't give a damnLove me, hate meDesecrate meCall me a bitchthen call me babyYou don't know meYou don't own meYeah that's no wayTo stone meStone me, stone me



