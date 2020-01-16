Margo Price Releases New Song "Stone Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Margo Price has released "Stone Me," her first new song in over two years. She performed the song last night on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, capping a special episode of the show with a bold proclamation:
Listen to "Stone Me," out now on Loma Vista Recordings: https://found.ee/MP_StoneMe
Watch the Samantha Bee performance here, and Margo's interview with correspondent Sasheer Zamata here.
Margo says, "After what feels like an eternity, I'm releasing a new song into the wild today. It's been hard to keep everything I've been working on for the last year to myself and I'm so excited to share it."
"Stone Me" follows what was a busy 2019 for Margo. She started the year with a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, toured with Chris Stapleton, performed at concert tributes to Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, and Dolly Parton - the latter of which aired on the NBC special Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry - and released her own cannabis strain via Willie's Reserve. In December, Esquire, Billboard, and Pitchfork all named Margo's last record, 2017's All American Made, one of the top albums of the decade, with Esquire observing that "Price cemented her status as this generation's Young or Nelson; a stark truth-teller of the finest degree."
"Stone Me" Credits
Written by Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey
Vocals: Margo Price
Acoustic Guitar: Margo Price
12-String Acoustic Guitar: Jeremy Ivey
Piano: Benmont Tench
Electric Guitar: Matt Sweeney
Bass: Pino Palladino
Drums: James Gadson
Background Vocals: Margo Price, Ashley Wilcoxson
Percussion: Sam Bacco
"Stone Me" Lyrics
Everybody wants to live in a glass house
I'd rather stay home cause when I go out
I wish I never did
Take me back home, when I was a kid
Sobriety is a hell of a drug
They say you only fight with the people you love
I won't forget what it's like to be poor
I could be there again baby that's for sure
Love me, hate me
Desecrate me
Call me a bitch
then call me baby
You don't know me
You don't own me
Yeah that's no way
To stone me
You can pick a side but both are wrong
You can fight the good fight but you're on your own
I used to feel loved but now I feel used
I almost went broke just from paying dues
Through the mud and rain you can drag my name
You can say I've spent my life in vain
But I won't be ashamed of what I am
For your judgement day I don't give a damn
Love me, hate me
Desecrate me
Call me a bitch
then call me baby
You don't know me
You don't own me
Yeah that's no way
To stone me
Stone me, stone me