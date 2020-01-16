Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/01/2020

The Naked And Famous Recover And Reinvent On Forthcoming LP

The Naked And Famous Recover And Reinvent On Forthcoming LP

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie pop progenitors The Naked and Famous are set to triumphantly return in 2020 with the release of their much-anticipated new album Recover this May. Reformed as a duo (founding members Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers), The Naked and Famous' forthcoming LP reasserts the group as one of modern indie-pop's most exciting sonic trailblazers, taking them to emotionally inspired depths, while maintaining the fresh effervescence that has led to over 600 million collective streams to date.

While they have sonically mastered the art of dreamy, hook-laden synth-pop, The Naked and Famous have stuck to their guns as far as intimate storytelling.Recover is largely an autobiographical record rooted in a powerful sentiment of survival, and of the very human process of self-preservation -- of saving, choosing and celebrating oneself in a world constantly trying to put us down.



Album highlight "Bury Us", which premiered yesterday on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement show and out everywhere today, is a dancefloor-ready slice of indie pop bliss that captures the energy and essence of the album. The song was recently featured during halftime of the NFL's Thursday Night Football game, garnering over 15 million viewers. LISTEN HERE. This follows the first single, "Sunseeker", which recently hit #1 most played on Triple J in Australia.

Of the new record, Powers says Recover is about the duo "recovering ourselves, and our artistic vessel. The album is a statement of creative healing and a vehicle to plow forwards into our own future. We hope that the messages of healing and resilience have some effect on its listeners."

The band's first shows of 2020 will take place in Australia for the annual Wine Machine Festival. More tour dates to be announced soon.

Wine Machine Festival Dates
March 7 - Hobart, TAS, Australia
March 14 - Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia
March 21 - Canberra, ACT, Australia
March 28 - Yarra Valley, VIC, Australia
April 4 - Perth, WA, Australia
ABOUT THE NAKED AND FAMOUS
Originally from Auckland, The Naked and Famous formed soon after Xayalith (the daughter of Laotian refugees) crossed paths with Powers while the two were attending music college. The band put out the EPs 'This Machine' and 'No Light' in 2008, then made their full-length debut with 'Passive Me • Aggressive You' — a 2010 release featuring their platinum-selling breakthrough hit "Young Blood." As the album climbed the Billboard 200 chart and earned countless accolades (including seven prizes at the New Zealand Music Awards), the band toured across the globe.

They finally landed in L.A., living together in Laurel Canyon. Arriving on New Year's Day in 2013, The Naked and Famous' sophomore album 'In Rolling Waves' cracked the top 50 on the Billboard 200, boosted by hit singles like "Hearts Like Ours." Their third LP, their most complex and compelling work to date, 'Simple Forms' was released in 2016.






Most read news of the week
Musical Giant, Rodrigo Leao, Delves Into Dreamworld Experimentation With New Single
Wyatt Edmondson Rising Singer-songwriter To Release EP In February
Alicia Keys Talks New Album, Book And Grammy's Hosting With Lior Phillips On 'This Must Be The Gig' Podcast
Stand Up For Australian Fires Benefit With Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies And Whitney Cummings Announced At The Novo
Sofi Tukker Shares New Version Of 'Swing' Ft. Australian Rapper Allday
Porn Rings In The New Year With A New Single "A Lovely Day"
Jewels Official 1st Single Of 2020 "Since You've Been Gone"
Lucifer Kicks Off US Headline Tour Next Week
The Lone Bellow Releases New Song 'Good Times'
Dream-Pop Artist Ilja Alexander Shares 'Someday' Single!
New Music From Valgeir Sigurdsson: 'The County' Ost Out Now
Game Zero Releases 'We Are Right' Music Video
Introducing Darren DPaul Wise - Music Director For The Drew Pearson Live Television
Brandy Clark To Release New Album On March 6, 2020
John Legend Releases New Song 'Conversations In The Dark'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.5715821 secs // 4 () queries in 0.033021926879883 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how