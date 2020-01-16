The Naked And Famous Recover And Reinvent On Forthcoming LP





While they have sonically mastered the art of dreamy, hook-laden synth-pop, The Naked and Famous have stuck to their guns as far as intimate storytelling.Recover is largely an autobiographical record rooted in a powerful sentiment of survival, and of the very human process of self-preservation -- of saving, choosing and celebrating oneself in a world constantly trying to put us down.







Album highlight "Bury Us", which premiered yesterday on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Advanced Placement show and out everywhere today, is a dancefloor-ready slice of indie pop bliss that captures the energy and essence of the album. The song was recently featured during halftime of the NFL's



Of the new record, Powers says Recover is about the duo "recovering ourselves, and our artistic vessel. The album is a statement of creative healing and a vehicle to plow forwards into our own future. We hope that the messages of healing and resilience have some effect on its listeners."



The band's first shows of 2020 will take place in Australia for the annual Wine Machine Festival. More tour dates to be announced soon.



Wine Machine Festival Dates

March 7 - Hobart, TAS, Australia

March 14 - Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia

March 21 - Canberra, ACT, Australia

March 28 - Yarra Valley, VIC, Australia

April 4 - Perth, WA, Australia

ABOUT THE NAKED AND FAMOUS

Originally from Auckland, The Naked and Famous formed soon after Xayalith (the daughter of Laotian refugees) crossed paths with Powers while the two were attending music college. The band put out the EPs 'This Machine' and 'No Light' in 2008, then made their full-length debut with 'Passive Me • Aggressive You' — a 2010 release featuring their platinum-selling breakthrough hit "Young Blood." As the album climbed the Billboard 200 chart and earned countless accolades (including seven prizes at the New Zealand



