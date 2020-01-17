J. Chantel "I Think I'm In Love (EP)" PA74Music

BIO:
"J.Chantel soulful and unique voice grasped the attention of her
audience. Music reviewer Jay.M from UN Radio said "She reminded me of a young Aretha or even Lauren Hill to a lesser extent, would definetley buy the album.
J.Chantel is a novelty on the scene rapping poetically, singing soulfully and complimenting her voice with the edgy sound of the trumpet. I
llustrating her life experiences through song and video,J.Chantel is sure to make an impact on the lives of many.
Seeing her live is definitely an exhilarating experience".