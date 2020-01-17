Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/01/2020

J. Chantel "I Think I'm In Love (EP)" PA74Music

J. Chantel "I Think I'm In Love (EP)" PA74Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J. CHANTEL "I Think I'm in Love (EP)" ©PA74Music
Cat.N. PA1978
UPC 3616402365813
EP TRACK LISTINGS:
I Think I'm in Love
Over and Done
Feel so Good
GENRE:
R&B,Neo-Soul,Pop


BIO:
"J.Chantel soulful and unique voice grasped the attention of her
audience. Music reviewer Jay.M from UN Radio said "She reminded me of a young Aretha or even Lauren Hill to a lesser extent, would definetley buy the album.

J.Chantel is a novelty on the scene rapping poetically, singing soulfully and complimenting her voice with the edgy sound of the trumpet. I

llustrating her life experiences through song and video,J.Chantel is sure to make an impact on the lives of many.

Seeing her live is definitely an exhilarating experience".






