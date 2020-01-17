J. Chantel "I Think I'm In Love (EP)" PA74Music



Cat.N. PA1978

UPC 3616402365813

EP TRACK LISTINGS:

I Think I'm in Love

Over and Done

Feel so Good

GENRE:

R&B,Neo-Soul,Pop





BIO:

"J.Chantel soulful and unique voice grasped the attention of her

audience.



J.Chantel is a novelty on the scene rapping poetically, singing soulfully and complimenting her voice with the edgy sound of the trumpet. I



llustrating her life experiences through song and video,J.Chantel is sure to make an impact on the lives of many.



