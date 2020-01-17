WVRM Sign To Prosthetic Records; Album Details Announced





Of their signing to Prosthetic, WVRM comment: "We're excited to be joining a roster that includes other bands from the Southeast and we're very privileged to help bring more attention to that scene. Colony Collapse for us is the natural next step in a sound we've cultivated through every release over the years, especially from our last two full length albums, Swarm Sound and Heartache."

Prosthetic Records' E.J Johantgen adds: "WVRM are the next chapter in the history of American grind. Their dedication and work ethic is inspirational. Can't wait for the world to hear this record!"



An uncompromising collection of 14 short, sharp shocks, Colony Collapse is a product of its surroundings, an anthology of its environment, and a detailed record of the lives of the people who made it. Over the course of their preceding three splits, four EPs and two full lengths, WVRM have experimented with pushing their personal and musical boundaries; Colony Collapse captures the evolution of their sound and politics in one relentless and violent release.



Far from being a leading light in a burgeoning local scene, WVRM are the only light in a miniscule scene in Greenville, South Carolina. Whilst the city is also home to death metal stalwarts, Nile, there is no flourishing hotbed of musical activity to be found. This creative isolation is just one of the driving forces behind the forceful aggression of WVRM.



WVRM's music is political in nature, but far from a broad rage against the machine, their lyrics take a micro-look at the effects of socio-political entrenchment on everyday lives. Stating that their music sounds as it does - nihilistic, vicious, caustic - because of where they're from, because of who they are - WVRM are striking out to redefine what extreme music from South Carolina can be.



Colony Collapse will be released on April 3 via Prosthetic Records.



Colony Collapse track listing



1. Walled Slum City

2. War Promise//Secessionville

3. Shining Path

4. Anti-Democracy//Locust Breath

5.

6. Tank Reaper

7. Hands That Bear The Hive

8. Thorn Palace

9. My Fucking Dixie (The New South)

10. Years Of Lead

11. Violet Nuclear

12. Furious Movement//The Burning Tower

13. Colony Collapse

14.



Upcoming WVRM tourdates:

w/ Barishi and Ether Coven



01/16 Raleigh, NC @ The Maywood

01/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

01/18 Trenton, NJ @ The Championship

01/19 Somerville, MA @ Middle East

01/20 Coplay, PA @ The Building at Coplay

01/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Smiling Moose

01/22 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundary

01/23 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

01/24 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

01/25 Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

