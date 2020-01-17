Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"





"The main video was made in my friends house and all I did was take old Instagram stories I had from last year. The music video for the remix is just pictures of the cats filmed and edited by me and they are just visual.



"My Strange Addiction," the song was made because I got tired of making house music and wanted to make something more darker and I just got heavily into industrial music."







Biography:



JHNN(Pronounced J-H-N-N or J-H-DOUBLE-N) is a multigenre artist from Calgary, Alberta who DJs and produces electronica. JHNN has been the opening for act for Cut Copy, MSTRKRFT, Digitalism, Kid Koala and Felix Da Housecat, In addition to producing his own music, JHNN also promotes local artists under his collective Dem Modest Kids.



His YYC support is strong and has gone onto remix Calgary acts like Astral Swans, Esette (fka Isis Graham), Windigo, Septembryo and continues to scout for artists using his collective to promote them. Currently, JHNN is working on his 3 LP and transitioning into his live show to promote the next chapter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian Electronic Artist JHNN has announced the release of his latest single and video, "My Strange Addiction.""The main video was made in my friends house and all I did was take old Instagram stories I had from last year. The music video for the remix is just pictures of the cats filmed and edited by me and they are just visual."My Strange Addiction," the song was made because I got tired of making house music and wanted to make something more darker and I just got heavily into industrial music."Biography:JHNN(Pronounced J-H-N-N or J-H-DOUBLE-N) is a multigenre artist from Calgary, Alberta who DJs and produces electronica. JHNN has been the opening for act for Cut Copy, MSTRKRFT, Digitalism, Kid Koala and Felix Da Housecat, In addition to producing his own music, JHNN also promotes local artists under his collective Dem Modest Kids.His YYC support is strong and has gone onto remix Calgary acts like Astral Swans, Esette (fka Isis Graham), Windigo, Septembryo and continues to scout for artists using his collective to promote them. Currently, JHNN is working on his 3 LP and transitioning into his live show to promote the next chapter.



