Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17/01/2020

Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"

Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian Electronic Artist JHNN has announced the release of his latest single and video, "My Strange Addiction."

"The main video was made in my friends house and all I did was take old Instagram stories I had from last year. The music video for the remix is just pictures of the cats filmed and edited by me and they are just visual.

"My Strange Addiction," the song was made because I got tired of making house music and wanted to make something more darker and I just got heavily into industrial music."



Biography:

JHNN(Pronounced J-H-N-N or J-H-DOUBLE-N) is a multigenre artist from Calgary, Alberta who DJs and produces electronica. JHNN has been the opening for act for Cut Copy, MSTRKRFT, Digitalism, Kid Koala and Felix Da Housecat, In addition to producing his own music, JHNN also promotes local artists under his collective Dem Modest Kids.

His YYC support is strong and has gone onto remix Calgary acts like Astral Swans, Esette (fka Isis Graham), Windigo, Septembryo and continues to scout for artists using his collective to promote them. Currently, JHNN is working on his 3 LP and transitioning into his live show to promote the next chapter.






Most read news of the week
New Music From Valgeir Sigurdsson: 'The County' Ost Out Now
Tom Kunzman (18th & Addison) And Steff Reed Team Up For Cover Of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song"
5 World-renowned Singers Who Started Their Career On Youtube
Deep C Divers New Single - "Forgiveness"
MGI Artist Snovonne Awarded "Female Visual Artist Of 2019" By The American Horrors Channel!
Stroke 9 Returns With New Album On January 17th -| 20 Years After Chart-Topping Hit "Little Black Backpack," Band Is Back With 11 New Songs Inspired By Sound And Spirit Of Their Home State, California
From Detroit To Panama, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Bridges Cultural Divide With Music
Rob Jarvis & The Mercury Sons Release Official Music Video For "Just To Make You Happy"
Sons Of Apollo Launches Video For "Desolate July"
Hellz Announces Record Deal With R.I.N.D Records
Monsta X Announce North American Tour
Viral Teen-Pop Sensation Caroline Shares Long Anticipated Single 'Already There'
Sony Classical Releases The 2020 New Year's Concert With The Vienna Philharmonic & Andris Nelsons
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Joins Forces With Streetwear Brand DRO
The Legacy Music Project Official Launch




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3866291 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0065011978149414 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how