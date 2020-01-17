Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 17/01/2020

Astari Nite Release Their Shakespearean New Song "Capulet Loves Montague"

Astari Nite Release Their Shakespearean New Song "Capulet Loves Montague"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) January 16th 2020 Miami, Florida-Goth Rock/Post-Punk artists Astari Nite release their new song Capulet Love Montague.

Astari Nite pay homage to one of the most well known and tragic love stories in history, Romeo and Juliet. Capulet Loves Montague tells the tale of heartbreak and woe. How two people can fall in love but ultimately will be their undoing. Vocalist Mychael explains what inspired them to write the song

Lyrically, "Capulet Loves Montague" came to life while my 11-year young best friend and I were fooling around with crayons on a rainy evening. Perhaps it was the colors that made it clear, a nursery rhyme was being created. A feeling of innocence came over me when the words "Christmas trees are frozen spiders, Cats are made from snow, terrified by what I think of, petrified in love" were written. I'm obsessed with silliness, which is often mistaken for my sadness, especially when it comes to storytelling.

Capulet Loves Montague is released on Negative Gain (North America) and Danse Macabre Records (Europe). It will also be found on Astari Nite's new album that will be released late spring of 2020.

Upcoming Shows

Jan 24th West Palm Beach,FL @ Mass 3 Year Anniversary Party Respectable Street Cafe
March 28th Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Side of The Con 4
April 4th Portland,OR @ Out From The Shadows IV
May 21st Waregem, Belgium @ W Festival
Oct 9th Tampa,FL @ Absolution Festival

About Astari Nite

Astari Nite crosses an obscure mix between gothic rock and post-punk, exploring themes of death, love and the occult +++

Midnight Conversations was released in May of 2018 which was produced by Tom Shear of Assemblage 23. These songs found heavy rotation on various streaming platforms with DJ's spinning timeless tracks such as Lovesick, Sunday Queen, Rosary Society, Unfulfilled Promise and their version of Voices Carry by 'Til Tuesday.

Having performed alongside acts such as Peter Murphy, The Damned, Psychedelic Furs, She Wants Revenge, Cold Cave, Vowws, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Modern English, 3teeth and Bestial Mouths they have established themselves as contemporaries of the post-punk / gothic rock scene.






