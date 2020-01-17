Astari Nite Release Their Shakespearean New Song "Capulet Loves Montague"





Astari Nite pay homage to one of the most well known and tragic love stories in history,



Lyrically, "Capulet Loves Montague" came to life while my 11-year young best friend and I were fooling around with crayons on a rainy evening. Perhaps it was the colors that made it clear, a nursery rhyme was being created. A feeling of innocence came over me when the words "Christmas trees are frozen spiders, Cats are made from snow, terrified by what I think of, petrified in love" were written. I'm obsessed with silliness, which is often mistaken for my sadness, especially when it comes to storytelling.



Capulet Loves Montague is released on



Upcoming Shows



Jan 24th West Palm Beach,FL @ Mass 3 Year Anniversary Party Respectable Street Cafe

March 28th Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Side of The Con 4

April 4th Portland,OR @ Out From The Shadows IV

May 21st Waregem, Belgium @ W Festival

Oct 9th Tampa,FL @ Absolution Festival



About Astari Nite



Astari Nite crosses an obscure mix between gothic rock and post-punk, exploring themes of death, love and the occult +++



Midnight Conversations was released in May of 2018 which was produced by Tom Shear of Assemblage 23. These songs found heavy rotation on various streaming platforms with DJ's spinning timeless tracks such as Lovesick, Sunday Queen, Rosary Society, Unfulfilled Promise and their version of Voices Carry by 'Til Tuesday.



