News
Charts / Awards 17/01/2020

2020 Grammy Nominees Album Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy's GRAMMY Recordings and Warner Records announce the release of the 2020 GRAMMY Nominees album - available now in stores and via digital retailers.
The latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares - two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.

2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List
1. bad guy - By Billie Eilish
2. 7 rings - By Ariana Grande
3. Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix] - By Lil Nas X
4. Truth Hurts - By Lizzo
5. Talk - By Khalid
6. Hard Place - By H.E.R.
7. Señorita - By Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
8. boyfriend - By Ariana Grande & Social House
9. I Don't Care - By Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
10. Sunflower - By Post Malone & Swae Lee
11. Lover - By Taylor Swift
12. Sucker - By Jonas Brothers
13. Harmony Hall - By Vampire Weekend
14. Hey, Ma - By Bon Iver
15. SPIRIT (From Disney's "The Lion King") - By Beyoncé
16. Norman fing Rockwell - By Lana Del Rey
17. The Daughters - By Little Big Town
18. Speechless - By Dan + Shay
19. Common (feat. Brandi Carlile) - By Maren Morris
20. I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - By Brothers
21. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs) - By Brooks & Dunn

Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.
