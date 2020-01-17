2020 Grammy Nominees Album Available Now



The latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares - two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.



2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List

1. bad guy - By Billie Eilish

2. 7 rings - By

3. Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix] - By Lil Nas X

4. Truth

5. Talk - By Khalid

6. Hard Place - By H.E.R.

7. Señorita - By

8. boyfriend - By

9. I Don't Care - By

10. Sunflower - By

11. Lover - By Taylor Swift

12. Sucker - By Jonas Brothers

13. Harmony Hall - By Vampire Weekend

14. Hey, Ma - By Bon Iver

15. SPIRIT (From Disney's "The Lion King") - By Beyoncé

16. Norman fing Rockwell - By Lana Del Rey

17. The Daughters - By

18. Speechless - By Dan + Shay

19.

20. I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - By Brothers

21.



Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy's GRAMMY Recordings and Warner Records announce the release of the 2020 GRAMMY Nominees album - available now in stores and via digital retailers.The latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares - two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need, respectively.2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List1. bad guy - By Billie Eilish2. 7 rings - By Ariana Grande3. Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Remix] - By Lil Nas X4. Truth Hurts - By Lizzo5. Talk - By Khalid6. Hard Place - By H.E.R.7. Señorita - By Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello8. boyfriend - By Ariana Grande & Social House9. I Don't Care - By Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber10. Sunflower - By Post Malone & Swae Lee11. Lover - By Taylor Swift12. Sucker - By Jonas Brothers13. Harmony Hall - By Vampire Weekend14. Hey, Ma - By Bon Iver15. SPIRIT (From Disney's "The Lion King") - By Beyoncé16. Norman fing Rockwell - By Lana Del Rey17. The Daughters - By Little Big Town18. Speechless - By Dan + Shay19. Common (feat. Brandi Carlile) - By Maren Morris20. I Don't Remember Me (Before You) - By Brothers21. Brand New Man (with Luke Combs) - By Brooks & DunnMusic's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



