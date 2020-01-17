Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 17/01/2020

Josh Lambert Drops Catchy Single "Saturday Girl"

Josh Lambert Drops Catchy Single "Saturday Girl"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musician Josh Lambert has released his new track, "Saturday Girl." The trap-infused track embodies the avaricious girl, comprised of witty lyrics that double as both commentary and critique. Supported by a thumping bass line and guitar, "Saturday Girl" traverses the terrain of mainstream hip-hop with an alternative edge. The single is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Bay Area native Josh Lambert explores his darker side of music in this new track that bounces between generations. With distinct hi-hats and bass guitar throughout, this song heats up the cold months to follow. In his first self-produced trap song, he exemplifies the money-hungry girl with a carefree attitude. Lambert hopes to inspire listeners to dive into his musicality realms while he explores this boundless journey. "'Saturday Girl' explores and exploits the materialistic girl who seems to care more about her belongings and money than anything else," says Lambert. "Who else in the game is rhyming Klonopin and Moccasins? On a real note, this song shows I can have a simple and catchy chorus with ear catching verses that included rhyme scenes. I'm very particular on my lyrics being thematic and a story to follow." Inspired by James Bond and the Bay Area, "Saturday Girl," carries an air of mystery fused with modern-day sentiment that makes it the perfect song to play in a club or in the middle of an action-packed spy film.

Based in Los Angeles, Josh Lambert isn't inhibited by genre. Pulling inspiration from all aspects of art and entertainment, including Salvador Dali, the self-produced entertainer makes music that often combines the worlds of trap, hip-hop, and alternative, creating a versatile tone that's objective is to resonate with the listener.

Stream or download "Saturday Girl" across digital music platforms worldwide. You can follow the further adventures of Josh Lambert on Spotify and Instagram.






