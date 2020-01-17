Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys









Brooklyn Youth Chorus: she is called, featuring Blood Sister World Premiere New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After Presenting at GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, Upcoming Performances Include Big Ears Festival, Haiti Cultural Exchange, National Sawdust Nathalie Joachim is a Haitian-American flutist, composer, and "powerful, unpretentious" vocalist (The New York Times) whose solo debut, Fanm d'Ayiti, was released by New Amsterdam Records last year and is nominated for Best World Music Album at this month's GRAMMY Awards. With the LP title translating to "Women of Haiti," the entire "exuberant, expressive song cycle" (The New Yorker) celebrates the undersung legacy of the country's most influential and important female artists. Today, Joachim unveils a brand new music video for "Lamizè pa dous," a traditional Haitian piece she's rearranged into a tribute to iconic actress and singer, Toto Bissainthe.Watch "Lamizè pa dous" - including a performance from Fanm d'Ayiti's featured string ensemble, Spektral Quartet: https://youtu.be/U-Cclla3k2wNext weekend, Nathalie Joachim will present some of the first GRAMMYs of the day during the Awards' Premiere Ceremony. Read more about her experience as a first-time GRAMMY nominee in today's interview with the Recording Academy, hear her discuss Fanm d'Ayiti in new features on syndicated public radio programs Here & Now and The World, and watch her perform five songs from the album at Paste.Fanm d'Ayiti's journey began with the passing of Joachim's maternal grandmother in 2015. Inspired to uncover the deeper lineage of Haiti's matriarchal music history, Joachim immersed herself in the voices and songs that uplifted generations. Her real conversations with revolutionaries like Emerante de Pradines and Carole Demesmin share messages of strength and hope across the record, as do contributions from the girls choir of her family farming village Dantan, and the late Toto Bissainthe's daughter, Milena Sandler. Nathalie Joachim is the co-founder of urban art pop duo Flutronix, former flutist of 4x Grammy-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird, and current Kaufman Music Center Artist-In-Residence. She has performed and recorded with the likes of Bryce Dessner, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Richard Reed Parry, Miguel Zenón, and the International Contemporary Ensemble. As a composer, upcoming works include the Carolina Performing Arts-commissioned "Discourse," solo instrumental works for cellist Seth Parker Woods and violinist Yvonne Lam, and larger scale chamber works for So Percussion, Lorelei Ensemble, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and Duo Noire. She's appeared on SNL and The Late Show with David Letterman, and graduated from The Juilliard School with the conservatory's first-ever InterArts Award.In addition to performing Fanm d'Ayiti at Big Ears Festival this March, Joachim will honor the work of Toto Bissainthe in Brooklyn on February 7, during a special event presented by the Haiti Cultural Exchange. She joins Kaufman Music Center's teen ensemble at National Sawdust on February 10, has dates with Spektral Quartet, and much more coming throughout 2020. Tickets and shows are here and below. Nathalie Joachim Tour DatesFeb 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Shapeshifter LabHaiti Cultural Exchange Tribute to Toto BissaintheFeb 9 - Seattle, WA - Octave 9Difficult Grace: Seth Parker Woods in RecitalFeb 10 - Brooklyn, NY - National SawdustFace the Music with Nathalie JoachimFeb 19 - College Park, MD - University of Maryland's Clarice Smith CenterFanm d'AyitiMar 26-29 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears FestivalFanm d'AyitiApril 2-3 - Chapel Hill, NC - CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio"Discourse" World Premiere at Carolina Performing ArtsApril 18 - Chapel Hill, NC - UNC Chapel Hill's Memorial HallBrooklyn Youth Chorus: she is called, featuring Blood Sister World Premiere



