Jonah Mutono Shares Uganda-Shot Music Video For "Circulation"

Jonah, whose childhood was spread across London, Philadelphia, and eventually back to Uganda on deportation from the UK - once enjoyed an air of mystery and released his intimate DIY recordings under the name Kidepo. After navigating complex personal, political and religious barriers, he now writes openly and honestly about his experience and all the complications that come with it. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Powerful...a theatrical, expansive leap." — Pigeons & Planes Jonah Mutono is pleased to share the captivating video for new single "Circulation." Shot in his native home of Uganda, the video was directed by Isaac Eastgate and symbolically illustrates the political and social tensions the country is currently under. Watch over at Pigeons & Planes HERE."Shoulders" was the first piece of music to be released under his own name in the latter stages of last year. This new single "Circulation," co-produced with Lil Silva and Al Carlson, offers up more insight to what this exceptionally talented artist has to offer.On the video Jonah explains: "We filmed this video last year in Uganda, near a place that's very important to me. The piece is about tension - physical and emotional - and in this particular case, political. There is little kindness and space given to queer stories in that corner of the world. It was astounding that we got to be there and capture this. All I can really draw from is my own experience and this is a big part of that story for me.Isaac [Eastgate, the director] and I wanted to create a scene that evoked something quite universal - that rudimentary magnetism and connection that we crave. The lyrics I wrote as a physical manifestation of this feeling, but I wanted to contrast the video to where they hardly touch at all."Jonah, whose childhood was spread across London, Philadelphia, and eventually back to Uganda on deportation from the UK - once enjoyed an air of mystery and released his intimate DIY recordings under the name Kidepo. After navigating complex personal, political and religious barriers, he now writes openly and honestly about his experience and all the complications that come with it.



