Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/01/2020

Jonah Mutono Shares Uganda-Shot Music Video For "Circulation"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Powerful...a theatrical, expansive leap." — Pigeons & Planes
Jonah Mutono is pleased to share the captivating video for new single "Circulation." Shot in his native home of Uganda, the video was directed by Isaac Eastgate and symbolically illustrates the political and social tensions the country is currently under. Watch over at Pigeons & Planes HERE.

"Shoulders" was the first piece of music to be released under his own name in the latter stages of last year. This new single "Circulation," co-produced with Lil Silva and Al Carlson, offers up more insight to what this exceptionally talented artist has to offer.

On the video Jonah explains: "We filmed this video last year in Uganda, near a place that's very important to me. The piece is about tension - physical and emotional - and in this particular case, political. There is little kindness and space given to queer stories in that corner of the world. It was astounding that we got to be there and capture this. All I can really draw from is my own experience and this is a big part of that story for me.

Isaac [Eastgate, the director] and I wanted to create a scene that evoked something quite universal - that rudimentary magnetism and connection that we crave. The lyrics I wrote as a physical manifestation of this feeling, but I wanted to contrast the video to where they hardly touch at all."

Jonah, whose childhood was spread across London, Philadelphia, and eventually back to Uganda on deportation from the UK - once enjoyed an air of mystery and released his intimate DIY recordings under the name Kidepo. After navigating complex personal, political and religious barriers, he now writes openly and honestly about his experience and all the complications that come with it.






Most read news of the week
Stroke 9 Returns With New Album On January 17th -| 20 Years After Chart-Topping Hit "Little Black Backpack," Band Is Back With 11 New Songs Inspired By Sound And Spirit Of Their Home State, California
From Detroit To Panama, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Bridges Cultural Divide With Music
Rob Jarvis & The Mercury Sons Release Official Music Video For "Just To Make You Happy"
The Legacy Music Project Official Launch
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Joins Forces With Streetwear Brand DRO
KPOP Powerhouse Women, (G)I-DLE, 2019 Acclaim And More To Come, The Year In Review
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
Real Estate Announce New Album The Main Thing, Out February 28, 2020
La Gusana Ciega A Key Figure In Mexico's Alternative Rock Scene Announces West Coast Tour Dates
The LACS' New Album, "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Drops January 31, 2020
Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour
BBC Future Sounds Artist Hyphen Shares New Single 'Stand Back'
Pearl Jam Announce New 'Gigaton' Album + 2020 North American Tour
Kate Sweetsur Joins Downtown Music Publishing As Head Of Creative, UK
Guitar Legend Vinnie Moore To Release New Album 'Soul Shifter' In Europe/UK




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0312991 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0073421001434326 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how