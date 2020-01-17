Bombay Bicycle Club Release New Album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong



"Invigorated...conceptually sound." - NPR Music

"A welcome and intensely moving return" - Sunday Times Culture

"F**king awesome." - Dork

"Could well be their finest album yet… it's time they got more credit as one of Britain's best bands" - **** Evening Standard



"Compelling…It feels too soon to say if this Bombay Bicycle Club's best record, but it's at least their most consistently rewarding." - Brooklyn Vegan



"the ability to break your heart and heal it in the time it takes to move from verse to chorus" - **** DIY Magazine



"a hopeful return…challenges us to do the unthinkable and place our faith in our fellow human beings." - Salon



"An album that upholds Bombay Bicycle Club's position as one of indie music's most inventive bands" - **** The Independent



"A rallying cry for the age of anxiety" - **** The Telegraph







Largely written in Cornwall and recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent/Sharon Van Etten/War on Drugs),









+ Very special fan 'In store' and 'out store' live performances

17th January - Rough Trade, London, 7pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

18th January - Rough Trade, Nottingham 1pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

18th January - Truck at O2 Academy, Oxford 7pm *Full Electric Out-Store SOLD OUT

20th January - Fopp, Cambridge, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

20th January - Corn Exchange, Cambridge SOLD OUT

21st January - HMV, Bournemouth, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

21st January - Academy, Bournemouth SOLD OUT

22nd January - HMV The Vault, Birmingham, 6pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

23rd January - HMV, Leicester, 5:30pm *Acoustic In-Store SOLD OUT

23rd January - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

24th January - University SU Great Hall, Cardiff SOLD OUT

25th January - Academy, Leeds SOLD OUT

27th January - Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

28th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT

29th January - Barrowland, Glasgow SOLD OUT

31st January - Academy, Birmingham SOLD OUT

1st February - The Centre, Brighton SOLD OUT

3rd February - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester SOLD OUT

4th February - Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE

6th February - UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT

7th February - Alexandra Palace, London SOLD OUT

8th February - Alexandra Palace, London

10th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT

11th February - Vicar Street, Dublin SOLD OUT

12th February - Ulster Hall, Belfast SOLD OUT

All dates w/ The Big Moon + Liz Lawrence except 8th February w/ Sundara Karma + Liz Lawrence



North American Tour Dates— with support from Sports Team except *

April 16 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

April 17 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 18 — Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek

April 20 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 21 — Tulsa, AZ @ Cain's Ballroom

April 22 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 24 — Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

April 26 — Edmonton, AB @ Midway

April 27 — Calgary, AB @ The Palace

April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

May 01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 02 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

May 04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

May 07 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 09 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

*Support TBD

