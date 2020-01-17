Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/01/2020

Dramatic Electronics From Russia:Sobranie 8 18's Eternal Poems

Dramatic Electronics From Russia:Sobranie 8 18's Eternal Poems

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'There's a bewitching side empowered by the vocals, but still by some musical delicacy.' - Side-Line

'Songs that can easily remain in the memory after few hours, or days' - Last Day Deaf

'Ones to watch out for' - Louder Than War
Sobranie 8 18 is a union of two unique artists, Nastya and Kirill, who share personal and artistic interests - though based in Russia, they could just as easily have created their music on the surface of Jupiter, so strangely unearthly is their sound. Formed in 2015, their early releases offered only a tantalising glimpse at their current prowess, the low-fi pop sound morphing into their current world of dark electronic whispers and ultraviolet screams. Their forthcoming self-titled album features ten tracks of transcendental melody; avant garde experimentation; retro pop and eternal truths - it is released on 3rd February 2020.

Sobranie in Russian means "meet together", an appropriate word for the coming together of music, verse and minds of Nastya and Kirill, the masterminds behind Sobranie 8 18. Following in the wake of Sobranie 7 17 a now extinct dark electronics project and alongside Nastya's solo project, Sobranie 9 19, Sobranie 8 18 has become the main effort of the duo. The figures 7 and 17 are sacred numbers - the other figures represent the artist's intuitive associations with the variety of music genres. Influenced by dark techno, new euro pop, field recordings and experimental sounds, Sobranie 8 18 is the clearest manifestation of their musical manifesto.

