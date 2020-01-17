The Surge 2 Original Soundtrack Now Available





The Surge universe is set in a heavily dystopian future as Earth nears the end of its life, those who remain in the overpopulated cities must work to survive as social programs become saturated by an ageing population and increasing environmental diseases. As the intelligence of technology incrementally increased over the years, many jobs for the human race had been made redundant, forcing Earth's citizens to head out into the suburbs seeking labor, aided by exoskeletons to improve their efficiency. The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization.



The Surge 2 drops players in the crumbled carcass of Jericho amid a DeFrag nanostorm take-over of the city, and throws crazed techno-cultists, nanomachine monstrosities, and more at you as you try to slash and dash your way out. Create your own character and put your reactions and RPG character-building skills to the test. Deep character progression and customization let you decide how to equip yourself and handle enemies - with many additions over the original game and the return of its signature executions. Each fight is a desperate risk-versus-reward decision where you must utilize all the tools in your arsenal to survive, from a customizable combat drone, to game-changing implants, to a new directional parrying system and many more.



The Surge 2 is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and the Kraken DLC releases January 16 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



THE SURGE 2 ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING:



01 - Main Theme (Markus Schmidt)

02 - Plane

03 - Infiltration (BowsToHymns)

04 - Detention Section (BowsToHymns)

05 - Detention Commander (Markus Schmidt)

06 - City Harbour (BowsToHymns)

07 - City Exploration (BowsToHymns)

08 - District Lord (Markus Schmidt)

09 - Harbour Cult (BowsToHymns)

10 - To live and die (Markus Schmidt)

11 - Dangerous Harbour (BowsToHymns)

12 - Government District (BowsToHymns)

13 - Eat This (BowsToHymns)

14 - High Priestess (Markus Schmidt)

15 - City Destruction (BowsToHymns)

16 - Powerplant (BowsToHymns)

17 - Nano Monsters Ahead (Markus Schmidt)

18 - Power Station Riot (BowsToHymns)

19 - University (BowsToHymns)

20 - Transhuman (Markus Schmidt)

21 - The Wall (BowsToHymns)

22 -

23 - The Escape (feat.

24 - Underground (BowsToHymns)

25 -

26 - End Credits (Markus Schmidt)

27 - Kraken Electro Grunge (DLC Bonus Track) (BowsToHymns)

28 - Calm Kraken Grunge (DLC Bonus Track) (BowsToHymns)

29 - 29 Kraken Boss Fight (DLC Bonus Track) (BowsToHymns)

30 - Prisoner (Stumfol)

