Forget The East Coast, West Coast, And London Boroughs - This Hip-hop Is Fresh From St Albans

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Forget the East Coast; forget the West Coast; forget your London boroughs - the sound of this year's Hip-hop comes from slap bang in the middle of St Albans. Callum's forthcoming single, Sirens, is the product of his musical upbringing, having been exposed to artists as varied as Ray Charles, Led Zeppelin and Nas. Combined with his ability to not take himself too seriously; a healthy passion for "medicinal smoking"; a passion for production and lyrics which are rather more true-to-life than most, Callum is THE rising UK hip-hop artist to watch in 2020.

Growing up in a fractured household did have one benefit - the exposure to a wide spectrum via the taste of his parents and grandparents. From jazz to soul to funk to hard rock, Callum eventually gravitated towards hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Kanye West but not without acknowledging where the samples had originated from and the importance of each element of a great song. As tastes developed to include J.Cole, Mac Miller and Tyler the Creator, his own freestyling started as bursts of anger at his frustration at his isolation geographically and mental health struggles but his dedication to his craft has seen him become an almost beyond horizontal, laid-back artist who cuts through temptations of a fantasised lifestyle to muse upon REAL life, warts and all.




