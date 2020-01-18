Benee Premieres Video For "Blu"



BENEE continues, "Blu is my favourite song out of the



2019 has been a monumental year for BENEE, who is taking the world by storm. In just a few short weeks, her track "Glitter," now certified Gold in New Zealand and Australia, has quietly become a viral hit on TikTok, resulting in over 250,000 TikToks and an increase of two million global streams for the song.



Not to mention, STELLA &

Stay tuned for more from BENEE as she gears up for a massive 2020!



Vi·sion·ar·y - as defined by Google - is a (noun) person with original ideas who plans the future with imagination or wisdom. With both traits in abundance well beyond her 19 years, New Zealand's BENEE redefines the word. Carving out a space between indie pop and R&B, she deconstructs modern "pop music" to create a sonic landscape all her own. Growing up in suburban Auckland, New Zealand among a community of creatives, BENEE was immersed in the arts from a young age, and after releasing a series of self-released GarageBand covers on SoundCloud, she was soon writing and recording at Golden Age Studio with producer Josh Fountain in her senior year of high school. Just two weeks after enrolling in university, BENEE dropped out with a now unstoppable and feverish conviction to pursue music full-time. After releasing her Platinum-Certified breakout single " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 19-year-old indie pop sensation BENEE drops the video for her song "Blu," taken from her critically acclaimed five-track EP STELLA & STEVE. On the inspiration behind the video, directed by fellow New Zealander Charlotte Evans, BENEE says, "We filmed in this awesome, rundown, old theatre called Crystal Palace in Auckland. I wanted the video to have a pretty but slightly off vibe about it. The dress was made by a crazy talented designer called Olli, and the rabbit suit found secondhand did a good job of makin things feel weird."BENEE continues, "Blu is my favourite song out of the Stella & Steve EP! I also wrote and played the guitar bridge at the end of song, which is a first for me hahar."2019 has been a monumental year for BENEE, who is taking the world by storm. In just a few short weeks, her track "Glitter," now certified Gold in New Zealand and Australia, has quietly become a viral hit on TikTok, resulting in over 250,000 TikToks and an increase of two million global streams for the song.Not to mention, STELLA & STEVE received praise from various tastemakers, including Billboard, Pigeons & Planes, Refinery29, NYLON, Marie Claire, E! News, Idolator, Ones To Watch, Indie Shuffle and more, further establishing her an artist to watch for 2020. BENEE recently took home four wins at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, including "Best Solo Artist," "Breakthrough Artist of the Year," "Best Pop Artist," and "Single Of The Year" for her breakout hit "Soaked." She also recently wrapped her sold-out headline tour across Australia and joined Conan Gray on select dates of his U.S. "Comfort Crowd Tour," performing three sold out nights at Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre. BENEE will kick off 2020 performing at Laneway Festival across Australia—see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.Stay tuned for more from BENEE as she gears up for a massive 2020!Vi·sion·ar·y - as defined by Google - is a (noun) person with original ideas who plans the future with imagination or wisdom. With both traits in abundance well beyond her 19 years, New Zealand's BENEE redefines the word. Carving out a space between indie pop and R&B, she deconstructs modern "pop music" to create a sonic landscape all her own. Growing up in suburban Auckland, New Zealand among a community of creatives, BENEE was immersed in the arts from a young age, and after releasing a series of self-released GarageBand covers on SoundCloud, she was soon writing and recording at Golden Age Studio with producer Josh Fountain in her senior year of high school. Just two weeks after enrolling in university, BENEE dropped out with a now unstoppable and feverish conviction to pursue music full-time. After releasing her Platinum-Certified breakout single " Soaked " in 2018, what she refers to as her 'BENEEvision'— or "the idea that all of my music, visuals and content contribute to a greater artwork."—immediately hit home.



