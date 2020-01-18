Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/01/2020

Chelsea Cutler's Debut Album "How To Be Human" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler's highly anticipated debut album, How To Be Human, is out today via Republic Records//Universal Music. The 16-track album features Chelsea's latest single, "Sad Tonight", written by Cutler and produced by the renowned creative team Captain Cuts. The song is accompanied by the official video, shot by award-winning director Drew Kirsch ("You Need To Calm Down", "Lover"), out now! Chelsea will make her debut late night television appearance performing "Sad Tonight" on Late Night with Seth Meyers on January 23rd.

Of How To Be Human, Chelsea says, "I am so excited to finally release How To Be Human, my debut full length album. Writing this album taught me so much about life, love, loss and happiness. I couldn't be more proud or more excited to give it to the world."

She describes the meaning behind "Sad Tonight", saying, ""Sad Tonight" is the anthemic heartbreak song. I kind of refer to it as the anti-pop pop song. There are so many songs about going out with your friends and partying to get over somebody, so this song is about staying in and indulging in your sadness during a break-up. I'm super excited about "Sad Tonight" because I feel like it's the best representation of my sound in a more pop leaning direction, and I'm proud to call it the lead single off the album."

How To Be Human, of which Chelsea produced 13 songs, also includes her previously released singles, "I Was In Heaven", "Lucky (w/ Alexander 23)", "You Are Losing Me" and the title track, "How To Be Human". The album has already received critical praise from Billboard, E! News, UPROXX, NYLON, Idolator, L'Officiel, EARMILK, Ones To Watch and more.

Next month, Chelsea will hit the road on her How To Be Human World Tour with Alexander 23 and X Lovers as support, kicking off on February 13th in Dallas at Canton Hall and making sold out stops at New York's Terminal 5, Boston's House Of Blues, Seattle's Showbox SoDo and more. She will also make her Coachella debut this April, as a recently announced artist on Saturday's lineup. See her full list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now at www.chelseacutler.com/.
Stay tuned for more from Chelsea Cutler as she gears up for a massive 2020!

Instantly-relatable lyrics and handcrafted lo-fi soundscapes have established Chelsea Cutler as a quiet, yet disruptive, force for popular music. Within two short years, the singer, songwriter and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, Complex, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Ones To Watch and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single "Your Shirt" paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in fall 2018 and spring 2019. That summer, she made appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, Chelsea Cutler forges a human connection on her latest singles, "How To Be Human", "You Are Losing Me", "Lucky (w/ Alexander 23)" and "I Was In Heaven", a preview of her forthcoming debut album, How To Be Human, set for release on January 17th, 2020.

HOW TO BE HUMAN TRACK LIST:
"Sad Tonight"
"Strangers Again"
"What Would It Take"
"I Was In Heaven"
"Are You Listening"
"nj"
"Somebody Else Will Get Your Eyes"
"You Are Losing Me"
"I Miss You"
"The Human Condition"
"Lucky (w/ Alexander 23)"
"I Should Let You Go"
"How To Be Human"
"New Recording 28 - Lions"
"Crazier Things"
"you were good to me" (bonus track)

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
February 13 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
February 15 Dallas, TX Canton Hall*
February 16 Austin, TX Emo's
February 18 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
February 19 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
February 21 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
February 22 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE!^
February 23 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
February 25 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
February 27 Boston, MA House Of Blues*
February 28 Boston, MA House Of Blues*
February 29 New York, NY Terminal 5*
March 3 New York, NY Terminal 5*
March 4 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
March 5 Silver Spring, MD The Filmore Silver Spring
March 10 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
March 11 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
March 12 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
March 14 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
March 16 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo*
March 17 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
March 19 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre
April 11 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 18 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
May 1 Stockholm, Sweden Obaren
May 3 Copenhagen, DK Ideal Bar
May 5 Berlin, Germany Bi Nuu
May 6 Munich, Germany Orange House
May 8 Cologne, Germany Luxor
May 9 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Oude Zaal
May 10 Paris, France 1,999
May 12 London, UK Scala
May 13 Machester, UK Gorilla
May 14 Glasgow, UK Stereo
* Sold Out
^ Venue Upgrade.






