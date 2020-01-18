Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/01/2020

Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now

Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing the album and sharing a new track "Good News" last week, Mac Miller's family releases his sixth and final studio album, Circles. Conceived as a sister album to 2018's Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller worked on Swimming and had been working together on Circles at the time of his passing.

While sonically distinct from its predecessor, Circles features many of the hallmarks for which Swimming was critically-acclaimed upon its release - Miller further realizing his singing voice in addition to rapping, live instrumentation and earnest, confessional lyrical content. Listeners will hear shades of some of Circles' influences in its songs, from the T-Rex guitar tone of "Surf" to the Plastic Ono Band-era John Lennon feel of its production and the inspired cover of Arthur Lee's 1972 single "Everybody's Gotta Live."

Circles is out digitally everywhere via Warner Records and is available for pre-order physically now. There is also Circles merch online for a limited time only, starting today and ending next Thursday, January 23rd, at midnight PT. In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of Mac Miller in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh.

Launched in partnership with Amazon Music, the exhibitions will feature immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings. Capacity at listenings is extremely limited and will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund.

Listening Sessions (local time):
12:30PM
1:40PM
2:50PM
4:00PM
5:10PM
6:20PM
7:30PM

Mac Miller Circles
1. Circles
2. Complicated
3. Blue World
4. Good News
5. I Can See
6. Everybody
7. Woods
8. Hand Me Downs
9. That's on Me
10. Hands
11. Surf
12. Once a Day






Most read news of the week
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
Real Estate Announce New Album The Main Thing, Out February 28, 2020
La Gusana Ciega A Key Figure In Mexico's Alternative Rock Scene Announces West Coast Tour Dates
The LACS' New Album, "Kickin' Up Mud: The Hits" Drops January 31, 2020
Donovan Woods Announces 2020 US Headline Tour
BBC Future Sounds Artist Hyphen Shares New Single 'Stand Back'
Pearl Jam Announce New 'Gigaton' Album + 2020 North American Tour
Steve Harris (iron Maiden, British Lion): Why I Decided To Play Bass
Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Jazztronica Geek Out Bonanza! The Year's Most Unlikely Music Project Gathers Up Top Support
Margo Price Releases New Song "Stone Me"
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
The Naked And Famous Recover And Reinvent On Forthcoming LP
Electronic Producer Aust Shares 'The Hive' Video!
Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1636741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0073685646057129 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how