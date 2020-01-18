Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now





12. Once a Day New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After announcing the album and sharing a new track "Good News" last week, Mac Miller's family releases his sixth and final studio album, Circles. Conceived as a sister album to 2018's Grammy-nominated Swimming, the album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Brion, with whom Miller worked on Swimming and had been working together on Circles at the time of his passing.While sonically distinct from its predecessor, Circles features many of the hallmarks for which Swimming was critically-acclaimed upon its release - Miller further realizing his singing voice in addition to rapping, live instrumentation and earnest, confessional lyrical content. Listeners will hear shades of some of Circles' influences in its songs, from the T-Rex guitar tone of "Surf" to the Plastic Ono Band-era John Lennon feel of its production and the inspired cover of Arthur Lee's 1972 single "Everybody's Gotta Live."Circles is out digitally everywhere via Warner Records and is available for pre-order physically now. There is also Circles merch online for a limited time only, starting today and ending next Thursday, January 23rd, at midnight PT. In conjunction with the album's release, there will be three fan pop up exhibitions celebrating the music and legacy of Mac Miller in Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh.Launched in partnership with Amazon Music, the exhibitions will feature immersive, intimate, front-to-back listenings of Circles in Ultra HD audio, as well as a multimedia fan art exhibition and exclusive new Circles merch offerings. Capacity at listenings is extremely limited and will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. Entry is free and all net proceeds from pop up merch sales will go to The Mac Miller Fund.Listening Sessions (local time):12:30PM1:40PM2:50PM4:00PM5:10PM6:20PM7:30PM Mac Miller Circles1. Circles2. Complicated3. Blue World4. Good News5. I Can See6. Everybody7. Woods8. Hand Me Downs9. That's on Me10. Hands11. Surf12. Once a Day



