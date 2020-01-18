Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 18/01/2020

Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time Grammy Award-winning rock band Green Day unleash their latest single, "Oh Yeah!" from their new album, Father Of All... available February 7th on Reprise/ Warner Records. "Oh Yeah!" follows #1 rock single and title track "Father Of All...," which they recently performed live on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to kick off the new year. Green Day will also perform at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 on NBC in the U.S. and on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Green Day will embark on a nearly sold-out global stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer this summer. The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson kicks off June 13th in Paris and will visit cities throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America. Additionally, Green Day will perform a series of solo shows. Click here for all dates.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Green Day's thirteenth studio album Father Of All will be released February 7, 2020 on Reprise/Warner Records.






