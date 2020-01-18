Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 18/01/2020

DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar producer/electronic DJ Matoma teamed up with singer-songwriter Wilder Woods for a special live acoustic performance of their feel-good single "Keep It Simple." Watch the acoustic performance below. The original version of the fan-favorite track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

The original single arrived alongside a vibrant and psychedelic lyric video, created by the incredibly talented animation and video team who previously worked on Matoma's "All Around The World" + "I Don't Dance (Without You)."

"There are some voices in this world that just get right to your heart," shares Matoma. "I really think it's about the life and the story and the emotion behind the voice that delivers it like that, and Bear [Wilder Woods] is such an incredible person his voice is one in a million, it has been a dream of mine to work with him. Together with my friend Petey who co-produced with me we made this song with a message of trying to tune out all the complication and noise of life and focus on the simple things that matter most."

Wilder Woods echoed Matoma's sentiment on the collaboration by stating, "This song started out as an acoustic demo written in the back of a bus. I was blown away by what Matoma & Petey were able to do to the track... and I'm glad we're showcasing the roots of this song as well. These guys are the real deal."

Today, Matoma kicks off his massive "CAMP SUPERDOPE" tour alongside dance-pop duo Two Friends. The extensive trek kicks off today in Austin, TX with stops in major markets including New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Tickets for the epic 2020 headline tour are available now. For all tour information and tickets please visit: www.campsuperdope.com.






