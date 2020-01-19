Wildstreet Announces More Dates In The UK & Canada



The band has just released select dates in the United Kingdom including 'Call Of The Wild Festival.' They will also join CrashDiet in Bogotá Colombia, Guadalajara and Mexico City in April.



Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop and performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW and M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside



In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The



After taking a 2 1/2 year break off and dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters and headed to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.



The band began work on their single "Raise Hell" after Rocklahoma. Released in December 2017, it ushered in a new period for the band. They headlined Irving Plaza for the single's release party, and was handpicked by



The band will release their next single, "Born To Be" on a February 21st.



Album/Single Releases:



Wildstreet - Three Way Ride

https://open.spotify.com/track/4Rb1Q4OHW2uyrPb0l0dvUi



Wildstreet- Tennessee Cocaine

https://open.spotify.com/track/5w9cLer58DSaMKd0cP6FDd



Wildstreet - Raise Hell (Single)

https://open.spotify.com/album/2jJMWyrxfBvlCcFqVckh6Y



Wildstreet - Easy Does It (Single)

https://open.spotify.com/track/1ZCBORA4hOTX9dUcpSnW7M



Wildstreet II..FasterLouder!

https://open.spotify.com/album/7IbFnAOzLtCYRQTrDAOjwb



Wildstreet

https://open.spotify.com/album/6gH1TketLr0XXjXUJclOCy



Official



Three Way Ride

https://youtu.be/DxcTNdIUDYc



Tennessee Cocaine

https://youtu.be/fRhFCHGeoss



Raise Hell "Lyrics Video"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ysU6LfQNo8



"Poison Kiss"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkwdkpgzV7I



"Easy Does it"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkgAl2eNaG8



Wildstreet Tour Dates:



USA



FEB 20 - The Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

FEB 21 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, Harrisburg, PA

FEB 22 - Bar None, Uniontown, PA

FEB 23 - The Outpost, Kent, OH

FEB 25 - Sly Grog Lounge, Asheville, NC

FEB 26 - 529 Bar, Atlanta, GA

FEB 27 - Slim's Downtown, Raleigh, NC

FEB 28 - Blue Fox Billiards, Winchester, VA

FEB 29 - The Tusk, Philadelphia, PA



COLOMBIA



APR 1 - Ace of Spades, Bogotá, CO



MEXICO



APR 3 - Foro Independencia, Guadalajara, MX

APR 4 - MDX Circus Bar, Mexico City, MX



Canada



MAY 15 - Cherry Cola's Rock 'N' Rolla Cabaret Lounge, Toronto, CA



W/ Löve Razër



United Kingdom



MAY 31 - Call of the Wild Festival, Lincoln, UK

JUN 03- Bannermans, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

JUN 04 -The Waterloo

JUN 05 - Club Decadence, London, UK W/ Strÿkenine



WILDSTREET IS:

Eric Jayk - Vocals, Guitar

Jimmie Marlowe - Guitar, Vocals

Jonny D - Bass, Vocals

Dom - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Lock - Drums, Vocals



Here is what press is saying.......



Armed with big choruses, blazing guitar solos, and powerful melodies, WILDSTREET is a sex-fueled rock n roll explosion beckoning the glory days of 80s arena rock.- Twelv Magazine



"They (Dorothy) found the most awesome opening band, WILDSTREET, who warmed

up the crowd in the best possible way. Exceeding beyond expectations, with remnants of



"If New York City rockers Wildstreet don't get your heart pumping and feet moving. you should go see the doctor because I'm pretty sure you could be considered legally dead..."- HARD ROCK NIGHTS



"Wildstreet's name personifies the entire band in sound and appearance—wild. With singer Eric Jayk's crazy hair/attire, one might pass them by as an 80s gimmick, but they would be missing a hell of a show. The band put on an energetic performance, rallying the crowd like most bands only wish they could do!- Intellectual Masturbation



"The band Wildstreet is one of my absolute favorites. They are the complete embodiment of every thing I love about music."-



