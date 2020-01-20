John Byrne Band Tops The Alternative Folk Radio Chart On The Eve Of Performances At Folk Alliance Conference





"He's good, period, with material that's edgy yet accessible in a Luka Bloom meets New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dublin native and Philadelphia resident, John Byrne leads his eponymously-named band. Their new record A Shiver in the Sky, shows his band of multi-instrumentalists vibrantly executing ten new originals. Strings, horns and guitars escort Byrne's vocals through a set of songs about living and pushing forward through negative times. This week the album hit #1 on the Roots Music Report's Alternative Folk Charts as Byrne prepares to perform in New Orleans at the Folk Alliance Conference next week. The record continues to receive great reviews, most recently from outlets like the Americana Highways,, Twangville and Take Effects Blog. His recent shows at listening rooms around Philly have all sold out, and he appears at World Cafe March 6th.Following up After the Wake (2011), Celtic Folk (2013) and The Immigrant and the Orphan(2015), A Shiver in the Sky focuses on triumph over trauma. Of this set of songs Byrne says, "Things will happen to you, and they can be immensely painful, but they will pass. And if you don't let them break you there will be a new version of yourself that emerges and has learned the skills to live with this pain. There are cautionary tales, songs about dealing with addiction, about immigration, about relationships of all kinds, about facing prejudice, about leaving things behind. They all ultimately carry a similar message, that living carries with it the possibility of balancing out regret or mistakes that you've made with a future that contains something brighter. The Shiver in the Sky is the past, it's the remnants of trauma, it never fully leaves us, but it fades with time."With influences ranging from Tom Waits to Planxty, John's songwriting honors and expands upon the musical and lyrical traditions of his native and adopted homes. Critics have called his writing "powerful, deeply moving work that will stay with you long after you have heard it" (Michael Tearson-Sing Out). Both as a solo/acoustic act, and a full 6-piece band, John logs in over 150 shows per year, building a loyal and devoted following. John spent 2017/18 recording and releasing an album of folk songs with his father John Sr. Released under the name John J.Byrne and the Twangmen, the album has been included in the National Folk Music Archives in Ireland.Folk Alliance Performances:Wednesday, January 22ndMomentary Love Management (room 1114)2:25 AM to 2:47 AM John Byrne and OSOGThursday, January 23rd2pm - Irish Radio Canada Interview with Austin ComertonMomentary Love Management (room 1114)11:25 PM to 11:47 PM Access Film Music BLUE (room 1212)12:30 AM to 1:00 AM Natalie Price, John Byrne, and Forest BeutelTEXAS SUGARBABY ROOM (room 1027)1:30 AM to 2:15 AM J. Michael Laferty, John Byrne, and Janiva MagnessFriday, January 24thPowered by marcatofestival.com 9:40 PM (UTC) Access Film Music BLUE (room 1212)12:30 AM to 1:00 AM Mip, Karyn Ann, and John Byrne Music Live (room 1223)2:10 AM to 2:30 AMSaturday, January 25thMomentary Love Management (room 1114)2:44 AM to 2:54 AMCritical Acclaim:"In the meantime, Byrne's music can be soothing, provocative, and even uplifting when one listens carefully. These are terrific insightful songs, impeccably rendered and produced. It could and should be Byrne's breakout album." Jim Hynes, The Daily Ripple"...poetic, timeless song craft that parallels the greatness achieved by legends like Waits and Cave." Take Effects Blog"The Vibe of it (The Immigrant and the Orphan) is, at once, as rough as rock and as elegant as a calm ocean..each song on this album carries an honesty, integrity and quiet passion that will draw you into its world for years to come" No Depression"He's good, period, with material that's edgy yet accessible in a Luka Bloom meets Bob Dylan kind of way." Philadelphia Daily News



