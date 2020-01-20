InVogue Records Welcomes Go For Gold!





"From first listen to the new single Let Me Go I was hooked on Go For Gold. Their energy, work ethic and everything is what we want at IVR. All of the new music they've been delivering is perfection - 2020 is going to be a big year for them," says InVogue label owner Nick Moore.



Upcoming shows:

FEB 14 Mass Movement Community Arts- Tulsa, OK

FEB 15 J&J's Ol' Dirty Basement- Denton, TX



https://instagram.com/goforgoldar

https://facebook.com/goforgoldar

