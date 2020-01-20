Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 20/01/2020

InVogue Records Welcomes Go For Gold!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkansas based Go For Gold has inked a deal with InVogue Records. Their first release on InVogue, "Let Me Go" is a dynamic and upbeat punk-driven track, solidifying the band as a strong up-and-coming pop punk staple. We're excited to introduce you to this energetic quartet. You can watch the music video via the InVogue Records YouTube channel.

"From first listen to the new single Let Me Go I was hooked on Go For Gold. Their energy, work ethic and everything is what we want at IVR. All of the new music they've been delivering is perfection - 2020 is going to be a big year for them," says InVogue label owner Nick Moore.

Upcoming shows:
FEB 14 Mass Movement Community Arts- Tulsa, OK
FEB 15 J&J's Ol' Dirty Basement- Denton, TX

https://instagram.com/goforgoldar
https://facebook.com/goforgoldar
https://invoguerecords.com






