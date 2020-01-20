Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/01/2020

Krewella Turn On The "Greenlights" With New Self-Affirming Dance Pop Anthem

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Krewella shares their first song of the decade "Greenlights." "Greenlights" is a celebration of tearing down insecurities and breaking down barriers - a self-love anthem fit for the dance floor. Listen to "Greenlights" here: https://krewella.lnk.to/greenlights

Krewella also releases the official video for "Greenlights," shot in Jakarta and Malang, Indonesia. Watch "Greenlights" here: https://krewella.lnk.to/greenlightsYT

Krewella founders Yasmine and Jahan Yousaf recently spoke to Muslim Girl about the making of the video, their Pakistani heritage, and more. Read the full feature here: https://bit.ly/365HA6S

"Greenlights" was recently featured in the new Orangetheory Fitness global brand campaign "Welcome To More Life," the company's "biggest production to date" (AdAge). Watch the ad spot here: https://youtu.be/Qn1yXiI85sQ

"Movement is so important to us, whether on stage or in any other aspect of life," says Krewella of their collaboration with Orangetheory. "Giving others a reason to push further through our music is a dream for us."

"Greenlights" comes from Krewella's new album 'zer0,' out January 31st. The record marks a fresh start for the duo, and in their own words is about "...being a blank slate, newly reset— seeing everything with new eyes, a full heart, and an open mind." Billboard called 'zer0' "a transformative body of work that represents a new chapter in Krewella's career, the result of all that introspection and personal growth." Read more here: https://bit.ly/2QEiS9l

ABOUT KREWELLA
As one of the few independent, woman-fronted, Pakistani-American artists in dance music, trailblazing duo Krewella stands as one of the most successful electronic acts of this decade. They were named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30, they've had multiple singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, and they remain outspoken opponents of sexism in the music industry.

Dubbed "the dark princesses of bass" by Vice, Krewella has run the festival circuit with performances at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza and more while selling out headlining tours around the world. Krewella will tour in 2020, dates to be announced soon.






