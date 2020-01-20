Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/01/2020

80s Icons, Cutting Crew Returns With New Album "Ransomed Healed Restored Forgiven"!

80s Icons, Cutting Crew Returns With New Album "Ransomed Healed Restored Forgiven"!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a sound that helped define the 1980's music scene and a presence amongst popular culture which has seen them appear across TV, film and video games, Cutting Crew return with a stellar new album, "Ransomed Healed Restored Forgiven" featuring their best-loved songs recreated in a completely new style. Now with the added emotion and power of a full philharmonic orchestra, vocalist, Nick Van Eede and long-time Cutting Crew guitarist, Gareth Moulton, look to both their die-hard fanbase and new generations of 80's acolytes to enjoy tracks which just refuse to get old!

The Grammy-nominated rock band were formed in England in 1985 by ever-present singer and guitarist, Nick Van Eede with original guitarist, writer and fellow-conspirator from Canada, Kevin MacMichael, Literally within months, the band signed with Siren Records/Virgin on the strength of their melody-rich demos alone.

Cutting Crew, becoming a foursome in 1986, entered the studio the same year to record the multi-million selling debut Broadcast album, one year before "(I Just) Died in Your Arms" exploded and made them stars at home and in the USA where it hit the number one spot in the charts and has so far garnered 5 million plays on the radio in that country alone!






Most read news of the week
Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"
2020 Grammy Nominees Album Available Now
Devilskin Release Official Music Video For "Corrode; " New Album, 'red,' Out April 3, 2020!
Jazztronica Geek Out Bonanza! The Year's Most Unlikely Music Project Gathers Up Top Support
Astari Nite Release Their Shakespearean New Song "Capulet Loves Montague"
The Surge 2 Original Soundtrack Now Available
John Byrne Band Tops The Alternative Folk Radio Chart On The Eve Of Performances At Folk Alliance Conference
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0286429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0058119297027588 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how