Brad Paisley Makes Surprise Appearance, Performs At Country Cares For St. Jude Kids

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and longtime St. Jude supporter Brad Paisley made a surprise appearance on Saturday night in front of more than 800 country music industry attendees - including radio personalities, artists, executives, label representatives and media ­- at the St. Jude Country Cares Seminar. Paisley was joined on stage by St. Jude patient Addie to perform a live duet of his new song, Alive Right Now.

The duo debuted the song on Paisley's ABC special "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special." Addie and Paisley first met during one of his visits to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital while she was being treated for acute myeloid leukemia.
"In a room filled some of the biggest names in the country music industry, Brad and Addie blew everyone away with their surprise performance," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Brad's desire to channel his songwriting ability for a higher purpose, coupled with Addie's incredible talent, is a powerful example of how St. Jude Country Cares brings together voices to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude."

The evening also featured performances by Brett Young and Country Cares for St. Jude Kids founder Randy Owen. In addition, last night St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announced seven-time GRAMMY-award winning trio Lady Antebellum as the 2020 recipients of the prestigious Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, of which Paisley is a past recipient.

More than 30 artists attended over the course of the weekend including Avenue Beat, Chris Bandi, Gabby Barrett, Renee Blair, Dillon Carmichael, Abbey Cone, Adam Doleac, Filmore, Gone West, Aaron Goodvin, Riley Green, Ryan Griffin, Adam Hambrick, King Calaway, Brett Kissel, Trea Landon, Parker McCollum, Johnny McGuire, Jackson Michelson, Kylie Morgan, Meghan Patrick, Carly Pearce, Noah Schnacky, Payton Smith, CJ Solar, Tiera and Walker County.

Celebrating its 31st anniversary, Country Cares for St. Jude Kids® is one of the most successful fundraising events in the country, with nearly 200 radio stations across the country participating to help support St. Jude by raising more than $850 million. Music fans can join their favorite artists and celebrities in supporting the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign by becoming a St. Jude Partner in Hope®.






