Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist For New Album "Gigaton," Available On March 27, 2020

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Pearl Jam has released the tracklisting for their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton which is set to be released via Monkeywrench Records/ Republic Records on March 27, 2020. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl
Jam, Gigaton features 12 tracks including the first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants". See the full tracklisting below.
Gigaton is available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com.
Gigaton:
1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the Clairvoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven
O'Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take The Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross
2020 officially marks 30 years of Pearl
Jam performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful -- with over 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.