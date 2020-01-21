Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist For New Album "Gigaton," Available On March 27, 2020



2020 officially marks 30 years of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pearl Jam has released the tracklisting for their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton which is set to be released via Monkeywrench Records/ Republic Records on March 27, 2020. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton features 12 tracks including the first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants". See the full tracklisting below.Gigaton is available for pre-order now at www.pearljam.com.Gigaton:1. Who Ever Said2. Superblood Wolfmoon3. Dance of the Clairvoyants4. Quick Escape5. Alright6. Seven O'Clock7. Never Destination8. Take The Long Way9. Buckle Up10. Come Then Goes11. Retrograde12. River Cross2020 officially marks 30 years of Pearl Jam performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful -- with over 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



