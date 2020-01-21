Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 21/01/2020

The National Announces Two Shows For Summer 2020 At The O2 Academy Brixton

The National Announces Two Shows For Summer 2020 At The O2 Academy Brixton

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award winning, The National have announced they will perform two intimate shows at London O2 Academy Brixton this June. Both shows will see the award-winning band perform two unique sets, captivating fans for two separate experiences. Tickets go on general sale Friday 24 January 2020 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

During their 20 year career the band have sold over 1.7 million albums worldwide, The National have established themselves as mainstays of arenas and festivals with sold-out performances and headlining slots around the world. Their critically esteemed album 'I Am Easy to Find' was released last year and previous to that, 'Sleep Well Beast' won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards and achieved #1's in the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Canada.

Both individually and collectively The National's members have been involved in countless artistic, charitable and socio-political pursuits. The group released 'A Lot of Sorrow' documenting their collaboration with installation artist Ragnar Kjartansson, that took place at MOMA's PS1 and saw the band play their song 'Sorrow' for six hours in front of a live audience.

The National consists of Matt Berninger (vocals) fronting two pairs of brothers: Aaron (guitar, bass, piano) and Bryce Dessner (guitar, piano), and Scott (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

THE NATIONAL DATES
Monday 1 June 2020 London, U.K. O2 Academy Brixton
Tuesday 2 June 2020 London, U.K. O2 Academy Brixton
Tickets go on general sale Friday 24 January at 10am at www.LiveNation.co.uk






Most read news of the week
Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"
Jazztronica Geek Out Bonanza! The Year's Most Unlikely Music Project Gathers Up Top Support
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
2020 Grammy Nominees Album Available Now
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Devilskin Release Official Music Video For "Corrode; " New Album, 'red,' Out April 3, 2020!
WVRM Sign To Prosthetic Records; Album Details Announced
Electronic Producer Aust Shares 'The Hive' Video!
Jonah Mutono Shares Uganda-Shot Music Video For "Circulation"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0311589 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00844407081604 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how