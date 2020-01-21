Lauren Alaina Launches 'That Girl Was Me Tour' With Multi-Night Sell-Outs





Country star Lauren Alaina kicked off her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour with special guest Filmore with back-to-back sold-out nights at Nashville's Exit / In (Jan. 15-16) followed by a sold-out show at 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis (Jan. 18).Throughout her 90-minute set, Lauren takes fans on a journey with her from the lighthearted, with "Georgia Peaches" and "Ladies in the '90s," to the deeply personal, with "Doin' Fine" and "The Other Side," to the redemptive with No. 1 hit "Road Less Traveled." Lauren owns the stage with every note, each song recorded by and/or written by the Georgia native, and her passionate fans stay in stride all night, singing every word including to brand new, unreleased music performed publicly only once prior to the tour. Opening night also saw surprise guests Devin Dawson and HARDY join Lauren on stage for a performance of the trio's "One Beer."Another highlight of the night is Lauren's inviting tune, "My Kinda People," which lends its name to her My Kinda People charity. Always touched by the personal - sometimes uplifting, sometimes tragic - stories her fans share with her, the My Kinda People initiative began as a way for Lauren to give back when and where she could. In celebration of the Nashville tour kickoff, Lauren gave a contribution to Musicians On Call (MOC). Dear to Lauren's heart, MOC is an organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. She has volunteered many times with MOC, seeing and experiencing firsthand the healing power of music.The That Girl Was Me Tour continues this weekend in Columbia, Mo.; Rosemont, Ill. and Warrendale, Pa. (sold out), before heading to New York City's Bowery Ballroom (sold out). While in NYC, Lauren will also stop by NBC's TODAY Show to perform her current radio single "Getting Good" on Monday, Jan. 27.




