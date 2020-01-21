Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Seven Nation Army' With The USC Marching Band





The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kelly Clarkson delivers a powerful performance of The White Stripes' " Seven Nation Army " accompanied by the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band in the latest Kellyoke.In the video, Kelly was backed by the University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band as well as her own house band. The USC band provided a necessary and powerful backbeat to the tune, elevating it from a standard, hard-hitting rock song to something quite extraordinary.The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.



