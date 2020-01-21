American Authors Releases New Single 'Microphone'



"Microphone is a song about owning your power and fighting to be heard in a loud world" -Dave Rublin

The band is currently on tour with Magic Giant for the Band of Brothers Roadshow.







Upcoming Tour Dates:

Jan 21- Atlanta Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta, GA

Jan 27-Houston Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Feb 4- Anaheim House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA

Feb 8 - Seattle Showbox Theatre, Seattle, WA

Feb 9 - Boise Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

Feb 18 -

Feb 19- Nashville Basement East, Nashville, TN

Feb 21 - Columbus Newport

Feb 22- Akron Goodyear Theater, Akron, OH

Feb 23- Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac, MI. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American Authors, best known for their triple-platinum hit single "Best Day of My Life," have released a new single. Entitled "Microphone' the track which is off of Island Records, features the band's upbeat blend of alt-rock and stadium pop."Microphone is a song about owning your power and fighting to be heard in a loud world" -Dave RublinThe band is currently on tour with Magic Giant for the Band of Brothers Roadshow.Upcoming Tour Dates:Jan 21- Atlanta Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta, GAJan 27-Houston Warehouse Live, Houston, TXFeb 4- Anaheim House Of Blues, Anaheim, CAFeb 8 - Seattle Showbox Theatre, Seattle, WAFeb 9 - Boise Knitting Factory, Boise, IDFeb 18 - Chicago Thalia Hall, Chicago, ILFeb 19- Nashville Basement East, Nashville, TNFeb 21 - Columbus Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OHFeb 22- Akron Goodyear Theater, Akron, OHFeb 23- Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac, MI.



