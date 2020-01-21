American Authors Releases New Single 'Microphone'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
American Authors, best known for their triple-platinum hit single "Best Day of My Life," have released a new single. Entitled "Microphone' the track which is off of Island Records, features the band's upbeat blend of alt-rock and stadium pop.
"Microphone is a song about owning your power and fighting to be heard in a loud world" -Dave Rublin
The band is currently on tour with Magic Giant for the Band of Brothers Roadshow.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Jan 21- Atlanta Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta, GA
Jan 27-Houston Warehouse Live, Houston, TX
Feb 4- Anaheim House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA
Feb 8 - Seattle Showbox Theatre, Seattle, WA
Feb 9 - Boise Knitting Factory, Boise, ID
Feb 18 - Chicago Thalia
Hall, Chicago, IL
Feb 19- Nashville Basement East, Nashville, TN
Feb 21 - Columbus Newport Music
Hall, Columbus, OH
Feb 22- Akron Goodyear Theater, Akron, OH
Feb 23- Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac, MI.