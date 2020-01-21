South West Four Announces Major Lazer, Jonas Blue, Andy C, & More!





The Manor New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London's leading dance festival South West Four has announced their hotly anticipated first wave of acts for its 17th edition in 2020, bringing some of the biggest names across dance, hip-hop, drum and bass and afrobeats to the capital. Revealing an all-star phase one line-up including Major Lazer, The Streets, Krept X Konan, Kano, Kelis, Stefflon Don, Andy C, DJ EZ, Ms Banks, and more. Clapham Common will once again play host to the final dance of the summer, taking place across 29th-30th August, the Bank Holiday weekend.Once again, Capital will partner with the Outdoor Main Stage, featuring performances and DJ sets from some of the world's hottest artists, DJs and producers. The UK's no.1 hit music brand also presents the Capital Weekender and Capital XTRA stages across the festival weekend.Kicking off the weekend with a touch of nostalgia will be afternoon headliner and Grammy nominated singer Kelis, celebrating 20 years of Kaleidoscope, her debut studio album. Joining her on Saturday will be electronic dance trio Major Lazer who will showcase their infectious high-energy, whilst East London grime pioneer Kano will bring his much-loved classics to the main stage. Sets from the best electronic DJs and producers from across the globe will also be on offer; including producer Jonas Blue, Australian musical pairing of Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas and Dutch master of live instrumental-led feel-good house Bakermat. Hit maker collective Rudimental and their label Major Toms, will host the indoor main stage. Also joining the day will be Icon of British rap Ghetts, hit-maker Riton and the most technically gifted DJ on the circuit; DJ EZ.Sunday 30th August will be led by 'Original Pirate Material' legends The Streets, alongside South London rap royalty Krept X Konan, who have recently released their long-awaited second album 'Revenge Is Sweet' and headlined London's O2 in December. As well as having been pivotal in the growth of grime, Krept X Konan are now a key player in pushing the genre forward. Headlining the outdoor stage in the afternoon is Stefflon Don, who's chart-topping single 'Hurtin Me' propelled her into stardom. Also championing UK female rap with her unique afrobeats infused style, will be Ms Banks, and we welcome back the one-man production powerhouse Steel Banglez.The indoor main stage will be hosted by iconic party-starter brand TS5, alongside South London's riotous Hip Hop trio The Manor after an incredible performance in 2018, whilst previous SW4 headliner favourite Example, who also returns to Clapham Common to deliver another show stopping performance.Drum and bass will be heavily present on Sunday with the return of the genres icon Andy C, who has delivered countless unforgettable moments on Clapham Common and will be celebrating his 10th year at the festival. Two of the UK's leading ladies in the ever thriving bass scene, Flava D and Indika, will be heading back to back for a session that will certainly turn up the heat on the Common. Bringing tech-house anthems to South West Four, will also be chart topping producer / DJ and festival circuit regular, James Hype.Garnering a firm reputation over the years as one of the capital's best-loved music festivals, the two-day event has amassed a huge back-catalogue of former headliners, including Faithless, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, deadmau5, Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Pendulum (Live), Rudimental, Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond, and is renowned for boasting a number of carefully curated stage hosts as well as artist's own passion projects.With pre sale tickets released on Thursday 23rd January at 9am and general tickets on sale on Friday 24th January at 9am. With further announcements are still to come South West Four's 2020 edition is shaping up to be the biggest yet!Line-up so far:SaturdayOutdoor Main Stage Headliners:Major LazerKanoIndoor Main Stage Hosted By:Rudimental's Major TomsOutdoor Afternoon Headliners:KelisVery Special Guest:DJ EZFeaturing guests:(a-z)Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las VegasBakermatEli & FurGhettsJonas BlueRitonSundayOutdoor Main Stage Headliners:The StreetsKrept X KonanIndoor Main Stage Hosted By:TS5Outdoor Afternoon Headliners:Stefflon DonVery Special Guest:Andy CFeaturing guests:(a-z)ExampleFlava N*E*R*D b2b Indika James HypeMs BanksSteel BanglezThe Manor



