Wet Wet Wet To Tour Australia & New Zealand In May 2020

After 25 years Wet Wet Wet
are finally returning to Australia and New Zealand on the back of a hugely successful run of European summer festival appearances and a sold out UK tour. The tour kicks off at the Crown Theatre Perth, before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, Auckland and Christchurch.
The band, who announced in late 2018 that Kevin
Simm (winner of 'The Voice UK' and former member of Liberty
X) had joined original members Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell and Tommy Cunningham as lead vocalist, will be performing their most iconic hits, including 'Love is all around', the best-selling single in Australia of 1994, along with 'Sweet Surrender', Goodnight Girl', 'Julia Says' and many more.
"It's been a long time since we've been to Australia and New Zealand! We loved our numerous trips there in the past and can't wait to see everyone again" Graeme Clark said.
Neil Mitchell said, "It'll have been twenty-five years since we last played there so this is a well overdue return!"
"Australia and New Zealand are incredible countries so I'm really excited to get there and play for Wet Wet Wet's 'down under' fans!" Kevin
Simm said.
Tommy Cunningham said "We're really looking forward to revisiting all the cities we've been to before and catching up with old friends, whilst at the same time getting to see some new places and making new friends."
Since the release of their first single, 'Wishing I Was Lucky,' in 1987 the band has grown to become one of the most successful in British pop history. In their career to date they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, featured in the charts for an impressive 500 weeks, and had 27 official UK Top 40 hit singles. Wet Wet Wet
has played to more than 4 million people in dozens of countries worldwide; and each tour has cemented their reputation as being one of the best live acts to come out of the UK.
Love will be all around, at each venue of this unmissable tour!
Wet Wet Wet
- Australia/ New Zealand Tour Dates 2020:
AUSTRALIA
Perth
Date Saturday 2nd May
Venue Crown Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Adelaide
Date Wednesday 6th May
Venue Thebarton Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Melbourne
Date Friday 8th May
Venue Palais Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Sydney
Date Saturday 9th May
Venue State
Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Newcastle
Date Sunday 10th May
Venue Civic Theatre
Tickets Ticketek : www.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.
Wollongong
Date Wednesday 13th May
Venue Anita's Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Gold Coast:
Date Thursday
14th May
Venue: The Star
Tickets Ticketek : www.ticketek.com.au or 132 849
NEW ZEALAND
Auckland
Date: Saturday 16 May
Venue Bruce Mason
Centre
Tickets Ticketmaster.co.nz
Christchurch Sunday 17 May
Venue Town Hall
Tickets Ticketek.co.nz