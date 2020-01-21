Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 21/01/2020

Wet Wet Wet To Tour Australia & New Zealand In May 2020

Wet Wet Wet To Tour Australia & New Zealand In May 2020

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After 25 years Wet Wet Wet are finally returning to Australia and New Zealand on the back of a hugely successful run of European summer festival appearances and a sold out UK tour. The tour kicks off at the Crown Theatre Perth, before moving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, Auckland and Christchurch.

The band, who announced in late 2018 that Kevin Simm (winner of 'The Voice UK' and former member of Liberty X) had joined original members Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell and Tommy Cunningham as lead vocalist, will be performing their most iconic hits, including 'Love is all around', the best-selling single in Australia of 1994, along with 'Sweet Surrender', Goodnight Girl', 'Julia Says' and many more.
"It's been a long time since we've been to Australia and New Zealand! We loved our numerous trips there in the past and can't wait to see everyone again" Graeme Clark said.

Neil Mitchell said, "It'll have been twenty-five years since we last played there so this is a well overdue return!"
"Australia and New Zealand are incredible countries so I'm really excited to get there and play for Wet Wet Wet's 'down under' fans!" Kevin Simm said.

Tommy Cunningham said "We're really looking forward to revisiting all the cities we've been to before and catching up with old friends, whilst at the same time getting to see some new places and making new friends."

Since the release of their first single, 'Wishing I Was Lucky,' in 1987 the band has grown to become one of the most successful in British pop history. In their career to date they have sold over 15 million singles and albums, featured in the charts for an impressive 500 weeks, and had 27 official UK Top 40 hit singles. Wet Wet Wet has played to more than 4 million people in dozens of countries worldwide; and each tour has cemented their reputation as being one of the best live acts to come out of the UK.
Love will be all around, at each venue of this unmissable tour!

Wet Wet Wet - Australia/ New Zealand Tour Dates 2020:

AUSTRALIA
Perth
Date Saturday 2nd May
Venue Crown Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Adelaide
Date Wednesday 6th May
Venue Thebarton Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Melbourne
Date Friday 8th May
Venue Palais Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Sydney
Date Saturday 9th May
Venue State Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Newcastle
Date Sunday 10th May
Venue Civic Theatre
Tickets Ticketek : www.ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

Wollongong
Date Wednesday 13th May
Venue Anita's Theatre
Tickets Ticketmaster : www.ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Gold Coast:
Date Thursday 14th May
Venue: The Star
Tickets Ticketek : www.ticketek.com.au or 132 849

NEW ZEALAND
Auckland
Date: Saturday 16 May
Venue Bruce Mason Centre
Tickets Ticketmaster.co.nz

Christchurch Sunday 17 May
Venue Town Hall
Tickets Ticketek.co.nz






Most read news of the week
Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
Canadian DJ/Multi-genre Artist JHNN Reveals New Single And Video, "My Strange Addiction"
Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"
Jazztronica Geek Out Bonanza! The Year's Most Unlikely Music Project Gathers Up Top Support
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'
Devilskin Release Official Music Video For "Corrode; " New Album, 'red,' Out April 3, 2020!
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
2020 Grammy Nominees Album Available Now
WVRM Sign To Prosthetic Records; Album Details Announced
Electronic Producer Aust Shares 'The Hive' Video!
Jonah Mutono Shares Uganda-Shot Music Video For "Circulation"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0300441 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063021183013916 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how