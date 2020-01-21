Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/01/2020

Black Caviar Releases New Single 'Mr Vain'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York City electronic duo Black Caviar have released 'Mr Vain' - the lead single off their forthcoming Caviar Chronicles V1 EP, out January 24th.
Adorned with a disco-funk vibe, Black Caviar's new track 'Mr Vain' encompasses the high-energy and rhythmic grooves that the NYC duo is known to deliver. From start to finish, listeners are thrown into a dance frenzy filled with funky basslines and disco-inspired melodies. Driven by boastful lyrics, 'Mr. Vain' makes its mark leading up to the release of Caviar Chronicles V1.

Concluding a rather impressive 2019, Black Caviar have amassed over 158 million Spotify streams to date and have garnered massive success with their hit 'What's Up Danger' feat Blackway (68 million Spotify streams) from the Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, which is now a certified RIAA gold record. Additionally, the duo debuted their fresh new remix of the Charlie's Angels theme song, from the official Charlie's Angels movie soundtrack and have officially wrapped up their North American tour.
Starting off 2020 on a high note, Black Caviar deliver their lead single 'Mr. Vain' which will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, January 17th.






