Futuresynth Artist And Label Head DJ Ten Releases We Dream Aloud EP





Featured artist Immortal Girlfriend are a synthwave electronic duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pair have performed as special guests for



While DJ Ten currently lives in Brooklyn, he spent 12 years living in London where he attended school and discovered 80's music, UK Garage and Grime. It was in Leytonstone that he began playing around on keyboards creating music and soon started getting into creating beats, thus discovering his passion for music production. "My brother would play



To achieve his retrowave meets retro-electro, DJ Ten draws inspiration from artists such as Journey,



Take a step back into the '80s with DJ Ten as he provides spacey synths paired with magnetic percussion throughout the EP. By the second track, we're introduced to a steady bassline with

"Our bodies may grow old, but our spirit does not. We New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based retrowave producer DJ Ten has released his new EP We Dream Aloud via TenStars. The producer composed and mixed the EP himself with Tonebox, previous associations include DEADLIFE, stepping forward as the master engineer. DJ Ten is also the man behind the tastemaker Youtube Channel, New Retro Wave with nearly 1 million Youtube subscribers. His own work has received over 4.1 million views across streaming platforms while a track from his Retrological 2.0 album was featured in the movie 'The Demolisher'. The EP features collaborations with several noteworthy artists including Jessie Frye, By An Ion and Lost Nights. DJ Ten has previously collaborated with synthwave producer, Trevor Something on two highly successful singles, 'The Inner Voice' and 'Viral Lust'.Featured artist Immortal Girlfriend are a synthwave electronic duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The pair have performed as special guests for Thievery Corporation as well as appeared at Summerfest 2019 where renowned acts such as Billie Eilish, The National, and Lizzo were found. The brothers have previously released an EP, Daybreak. Sitting at over 370 000 plays across streaming platforms, Immortal Girlfriend are rising fast.While DJ Ten currently lives in Brooklyn, he spent 12 years living in London where he attended school and discovered 80's music, UK Garage and Grime. It was in Leytonstone that he began playing around on keyboards creating music and soon started getting into creating beats, thus discovering his passion for music production. "My brother would play Heart FM and they played a lot of 80's power ballads and pop tunes. Loved the arrangement and melodies the songs had and the immense emotion they evoked" .To achieve his retrowave meets retro-electro, DJ Ten draws inspiration from artists such as Journey, Heart and Exposé. While the resulting sound is totally unique, it draws parallels to Foreigner, Quincy Jones and Gunship.Take a step back into the '80s with DJ Ten as he provides spacey synths paired with magnetic percussion throughout the EP. By the second track, we're introduced to a steady bassline with Jessie Frye's vocals soaring to electronic embellishments. There is a consistent use of adept vocals throughout the EP, with each new voice bringing a new element of discovery and depth to We Dream Aloud. With a crisp snare drum at the centre of the steady drum beat, 'Gamble (feat. Immortal Girlfriend)' takes vaportrap to the next level, wrapping its listeners up in the motion of the lyrics and rhythmic beats."Our bodies may grow old, but our spirit does not. We Dream Aloud and Live Forever. We Dream Aloud is a Retrowave EP that focuses on the nostalgia and uplifting feeling of remembering our childhoods."



